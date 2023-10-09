News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert

A synodal Church is an accountable Church and an accountable Church needs to be synodal, says Professor Myriam Wijlens

Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert

Professor Myriam Wijlens speaks at the a conference of the Catholic Churches in Central and Eastern Europe in September 2021. (EpiskopatNews via Vatican News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 09, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Updated: October 09, 2023 11:53 AM GMT

The ongoing synod on synodality is an opportunity for the church leadership to become more accountable towards sexual abuse cases, increase laity participation, and bring more transparency within the Catholic Church, says an expert.

“A synodal Church is a listening Church… but it needs to go a step further: a synodal Church is an accountable Church and an accountable Church needs to be synodal,” said Myriam Wijlens, a canon law professor at the University of Erfurt, Germany.

The synodality and accountability in Catholic Church are deeply interconnected, Wijlens, a member of the Coordinating Commission of the Synod on Synodality, said during a wide-ranging interview with Polish Catholic quarterly Wiez.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The first phase of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops started in the Vatican on Oct. 4 and is scheduled to end on Oct. 29.

The second phase will be held next October.

The bishops’ synod is part of the ongoing global Synod on Synodality which was started by Pope Francis on Oct. 10, 2021.

The synod in the Vatican “is a meeting within the larger Synod. It is a special moment within the Synod of the Church,” Wijlens said.

Pope Francis’ suggestion to bishops’ conferences to reflect on the accountability aspect of its members in 2019 was due to the inefficient response from bishops towards abuse allegations, she said.

“The Church became aware that there was the abuse of minors by clergy, but there was also a severe problem in that those in leadership had not acted in accordance with the responsibility flowing from their office as bishop,” Wijlens said.

The “Instrumentum laboris” – the guiding document for the synod had questions that discussed the accountability of bishops and the role of women in it, she pointed out.

The document has questions such as “How can bishops be more accountable?” and a separate section on women which asks, “How women [can] assist the Church in being more accountable?”

Wijlens said that the priority was to “complete the work of making accountability well seated in theory, in theology and canon law.”

In 2020, Pope Francis through a motu proprio, a papal document personally signed by the pope, titled "Vos estis lux mundi" (You Are the Light of the World) ordered bishops worldwide to report cases of clergy sex crimes to the police even when not legally bound to do so.

The Vatican’s manual for bishops and religious superiors details the process for conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults.

Wijlens suggested that independent judges who take a neutral approach toward the evaluation of abuse cases are better suited than local bishops as there is a possibility of bias when they may have to investigate each other.

“We need independent judges not only because the bishops might need to investigate each other and that would not help the issue of credibility. We also see that those who conduct these investigations need to have expertise in collecting evidence, weighing it, etc,” she said.

She recommended the engaging of laity or “judges in civil courts who have special training,” to investigate abuse cases.

She also pointed out that the implementation of any changes related to accountability or women's participation in the Catholic Church cannot be achieved at a uniform scale globally.

“A challenge is certainly that not all places go with the same speed and that thus not all are at the same point in implementing being an accountable Church,” Wijlens said.

Based on her experience in the Synodal consultations in Europe, Wijlens said that a desire for transparency was exhibited by the Church leadership.

She referred to the synodal meeting in Prague which was open to journalists.

“Their presence gave expression to the desire to be transparent. That too had an impact on the meeting,” she said.

Wijlens pointed out that the meeting had 49 women as participants in contrast to only 42 bishops among the total 200 participants, showing increased participation of women in church reforms.

She also called for the need to develop various structures of accountability based on the “context of where people live.”

“We should strengthen diocesan pastoral councils, parish pastoral councils and search for ways how this participation may be better developed,” Wijlens said.

She pointed out that one of the key needs is to create an awareness among the Catholic clergy “to bring the laity as the center of the Church.”

“We first need a change of mentality. Because we may have rules and procedures for everything, but it will not stop people from not implementing them. Internal awareness is absolutely crucial,” she said.

“This change will not happen overnight, but things are developing already. A synodal process is a journey in this direction. The train has begun to ride, and we won’t be able to stop it,” she added.

This is a summarized and edited version of Professor Myriam Wijlens’ interview with Zbigniew  Nosowski of the Catholic quarterly “Wiez” in Warsaw, Poland which was published in the October 2023 issue of the Synodal Times.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian diocese admits canonical probe against crusader priest Indian diocese admits canonical probe against crusader priest
Singapore need not subsidize elective egg freezing Singapore need not subsidize elective egg freezing
China accused of ‘eliticide’ to erase Uyghur culture China accused of ‘eliticide’ to erase Uyghur culture
Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert Synodal church must be more accountable, says expert
Sri Lanka offers to discuss Easter attack probe with bishops Sri Lanka offers to discuss Easter attack probe with bishops
Heavy rain, flooding kill 94 in India, Bangladesh Heavy rain, flooding kill 94 in India, Bangladesh
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Chanthaburi

Diocese of Chanthaburi

The Diocese of Chanthaburi was created on Dec. 18, 1965. It is located in eastern central Thailand near to the

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Archdiocese of Chongqing

Archdiocese of Chongqing

Chongqing is at the center of 5 neighboring provinces, with Sichuan to its west. Chongqing was once part of Sichuan. It

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.