News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Synod process in North America coming to close, says bishop

Led by bishops from Canada and the United States, the Synod Team wrapped up a weeklong retreat in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the opening of the Synod of Bishops on Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the opening of the Synod of Bishops on Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: February 22, 2023 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2023 06:33 AM GMT

The latest phase of the 2021-24 Synod on Synodality is coming to a close, with a final document to be written over the next six weeks and submitted to the Vatican by March 31.

On Feb. 17, the North American Synod Team, led by bishops from Canada and the United States, wrapped up a weeklong retreat in Orlando, Florida, to synthesize the results of synod listening sessions throughout the two countries. (According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Catholic Church in Mexico is participating in the synod with the Latin American bishops' council, or CELAM, given its long partnership with that council.)

The team -- eight bishops, three laywomen, two priests, two laymen and two women religious -- spent time in prayer, discernment and discussion to distill responses for inclusion in the text, which forms a response to the Document for the Continental Stage issued by the Vatican's general secretariat of the synod in October 2022.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The final document for the continental stage from North America, along with the contributions of the six other continental assemblies, will form the basis of the "instrumentum laboris," or working document, to be released by the general secretariat in June 2023.

The synod itself -- the theme of which is "Communion, Mission, Participation" -- has been "a tremendous grace," Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Doctrine, said in a Feb. 21 statement issued by the USCCB.

In particular, "a deep love for Jesus Christ and the church animated the continental assemblies, and the participants expressed a great desire to pray and work for a more synodal style in the church going forward," said Bishop Flores, who has been overseeing the synodal process in the U.S. "The synodal way has focused more attention on the baptismal dignity and mission of Christ's members, and has brought great hope that we can, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, strengthen our communion with one another and with the Lord."

Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jérôme and of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), said he was grateful for a renewed sense of mission and kinship among the church in North America.

"Deepening relationships between the church in Canada and the U.S. is invaluable for the ongoing synodal path," he said. "Bringing our two countries together in a meaningful way will serve to form the foundation for greater unity among the people of God in North America."

Launched by Pope Francis in October 2021, the multi-year synod seeks to cultivate an ongoing dynamic of discernment, listening, humility and engagement within the church.

The word "synod" itself derives from the Greek for "with" and "path," signifying a way in which "the people of God walk together," according to a 2018 document by the International Theological Commission.

Initially scheduled to culminate at the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican in October 2023, the synod was extended by Pope Francis to include a second session in October 2024, allowing for what he called "a more relaxed period of discernment."

Throughout its three stages -- diocesan, continental and universal -- the synod has solicited the insights of all the baptized, as well as those who have left the faith and those of other faith traditions.

Marginalized communities have been especially encouraged to participate in the listening sessions, which have taken place in Catholic churches, schools and pastoral spaces throughout the world.

The continental phase gathered the USCCB and the CCCB and more than 900 bishop-selected delegates in 12 virtual sessions -- variously conducted in English, Spanish and French -- at which listening session reports from 236 U.S. and Canadian dioceses were presented and discussed.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesia’s no nation for children Indonesia’s no nation for children
Korean Church, labor groups slam crackdown on migrants Korean Church, labor groups slam crackdown on migrants
Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight
Indian Catholic school seeks police protection Indian Catholic school seeks police protection
7 out of 10 Catholics pray every day in the Philippines 7 out of 10 Catholics pray every day in the Philippines
Indian Christians urged to defeat communal forces in polls Indian Christians urged to defeat communal forces in polls
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Diphu

Diocese of Diphu

In a land area of 15222 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Karbi Anglong and North

Read more
Diocese of Zhouzhi

Diocese of Zhouzhi

In a land area of 2,956 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Zhouzhi County, a county of Xi'an in the

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Archdiocese of Colombo

Archdiocese of Colombo

In a land area of 3,631.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes three district such as Colombo, Kalutara

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.