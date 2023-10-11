News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Synod focuses on ways to live 'like Jesus did'

Sister Franco Echeverri, a member of the Company of Mary, briefed reporters about work on various aspects of 'communion'

Sister Gloria Liliana Franco Echeverri, a Colombian religious of the Company of Mary Our Lady, US Cardinal Joseph William Tobin (right) and Paolo Ruffini (left)

Sister Gloria Liliana Franco Echeverri, a Colombian religious of the Company of Mary Our Lady, US Cardinal Joseph William Tobin (right) and Paolo Ruffini (left). (Photo: Vatican News

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: October 11, 2023 06:27 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2023 06:35 AM GMT

Finding better ways to live "like Jesus did" -- reaching out, welcoming, healing and including others -- was the focus of Sister Liliana Franco Echeverri's small group discussions Oct. 9-10 at the assembly of the Synod of Bishops, she said.

Sister Franco, a member of the Company of Mary and president of the Confederation of Latin American and Caribbean Religious, or CLAR, and Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, briefed reporters Oct. 10 about the synod's work on various aspects of the theme "communion."

Sister Franco's group discussed how "the service of charity and commitment to justice and care for our common home nourish communion," while Cardinal Tobin's group focused on welcoming and accompanying people who feel excluded from the church. Under the theme of communion with God and with one another, in the church and in the world, other groups looked at ecumenism, at valuing the cultural, linguistic and racial diversity of the church and at interreligious dialogue.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"There truly is a desire to be able to live like Jesus did, a Jesus who humanizes, who gives dignity, who includes, a Jesus who opens the doors for 'the other,'" Sister Franco said. Living like Jesus calls the church to be "prophetic" in denouncing injustice and exploitation that attacks human dignity and excludes from society people such as the poor, migrants and victims of human trafficking, she said.

Given the synod's rule that conversations and speeches are confidential, Cardinal Tobin was less specific about the discussion in his small group.

As a superior general and then as a bishop, the cardinal said he had attended six previous synods, and this is "the most diverse synod I've ever participated in." At the same time, he said, many of the questions, concerns and hopes expressed by Catholics in different countries and regions of the world are remarkably similar.

"We're talking about things we heard in our own dioceses," he said. "That's what the church does; it listens."

"We believe in a God who became flesh and blood, like the rest of us, who didn't stay in some celestial isolation," he said. "So, the church always has to be concerned with flesh and blood issues."

The questions Cardinal Tobin's group was asked to reflect on included welcoming the excluded while proclaiming "the fullness of the Gospel truth."

The question of outreach to those who feel "they are not at home in the Catholic Church," including members of the LGBTQ community, was raised repeatedly in the Archdiocese of Newark's listening sessions and was present in so many reports to the synod that it was included in the assembly's working document, he said.

The archdiocese, he said, has "arguably the most beautiful cathedral in North America and it's five feet longer than St. Patrick's in New York," but -- quoting one of his auxiliary bishops -- "it's most beautiful when the doors are open."

"And so, I think the real beauty of our Catholic Church is clear when the doors are open and welcoming," he said. "And it is my hope that the synod will help us to do that in an even more significant way."

Sister Franco said members of the assembly have their "feet on the ground," looking honestly at the reality of "a world in which there is xenophobia, exclusive nationalism, leaders who are committed to building borders."

"And in a world like this, our world, the option of the church is the option for fraternity, it is the option for synodality, it is the commitment to understanding that we are all brothers and sisters," she said. "And in a world and in a church where we see each other as brothers and sisters, there is room for everyone."

When asked, both Cardinal Tobin and Sister Franco insisted synod members were free to speak their minds and that the concerns listed in the synod working document were those that came from listening sessions at the parish, diocesan, national and continental levels.

The reports of each small group for each section of the synod assembly will be handed in to a committee charged with writing a synthesis; synod members will have an opportunity to amend it and to vote on whether it reflects their discussions.

In the end, which is after the second assembly in October 2024, Cardinal Tobin noted, Pope Francis will determine what and how to enact the synod's conclusions.

"Before I left the diocese, somebody asked me a question about discernment," the cardinal said. "And I said, well, you can decline the verb 'to discern' this way in the context of the synod: I discern. You discern. He decides."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Mass funeral in Myanmar for victims of junta strike Mass funeral in Myanmar for victims of junta strike
Indonesian leader seeks support from Papuan church Indonesian leader seeks support from Papuan church
The pink cross of Malaysia The pink cross of Malaysia
Indian Christians say no to vote count on Sunday Indian Christians say no to vote count on Sunday
Murdered Pakistani Christian woman's family hails convict's life term Murdered Pakistani Christian woman's family hails convict's life term
Nepali students bear brunt of Hamas attack on Israel Nepali students bear brunt of Hamas attack on Israel
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Diocese of Purwokerto

Diocese of Purwokerto

Purwokerto diocese covers an area of 13,870 square kilometers and includes 12 districts and two municipalities of

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Diocese of Fenyang

Diocese of Fenyang

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.