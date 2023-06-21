News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach

The 'Instrumentum laboris' will guide the two-part General Assembly that will meet in Rome in October 2023 and October 2024

Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach

The General Secretariat of the Synod publishes the ‘Instrumentum laboris,’ the document that will guide the work of the two-part General Assembly that will meet in Rome in October 2023 and October 2024. (Photo: Vatican News

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: June 21, 2023 05:02 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

In a church that "bears the signs of serious crises of mistrust and lack of credibility," members of the assembly of the Synod of Bishops will be asked to find ways to build community, encourage the contribution of every baptized person and strengthen the church's primary mission of sharing the Gospel, said the working document for the October gathering.

"A synodal church is founded on the recognition of a common dignity deriving from baptism, which makes all who receive it sons and daughters of God, members of the family of God, and therefore brothers and sisters in Christ, inhabited by the one Spirit and sent to fulfil a common mission," said the document, which was released at the Vatican June 20.

However, it said, many Catholics around the world report that too many baptized persons -- particularly LGBTQ+ Catholics, the divorced and civilly remarried, the poor, women and people with disabilities -- are excluded from active participation in the life of the church and, particularly, from its decision-making structures.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Based on the input from listening sessions held around the world since October 2021 and, especially, from reports submitted from continental and regional synod sessions earlier this year, the working document asks members of the synod to focus their prayer, discussion and discernment on three priorities:

-- Communion, asking: "How can we be more fully a sign and instrument of union with God and of the unity of all humanity?"

-- "Co-responsibility in mission: How can we better share gifts and tasks in the service of the Gospel?"

-- "Participation, governance and authority: What processes, structures and institutions are needed in a missionary synodal church?"

The first synod assembly, scheduled for Oct. 4-29, "will have the task of discerning the concrete steps which enable the continued growth of a synodal church, steps that it will then submit to the Holy Father," the document said. Some questions, perhaps many of them, will require further discernment and study with the help of theologians and canon lawyers, which is why a second assembly of the synod will be held in October 2024.

Even then, resolving every issue raised in the synod listening sessions is unlikely, the document said. But "characteristic of a synodal church is the ability to manage tensions without being crushed by them."

The working document includes worksheets with questions "for discernment" that synod members will be asked to read and pray with before arriving in Rome.

One of them asks, "What concrete steps can the church take to renew and reform its procedures, institutional arrangements and structures to enable greater recognition and participation of women, including in governance, decision-making processes and in the taking of decisions, in a spirit of communion and with a view to mission?"

"Most of the continental assemblies and the syntheses of several episcopal conferences," it said, "call for the question of women's inclusion in the diaconate to be considered. Is it possible to envisage this, and in what way?"

As the synod process has taken place, questions have been raised about the relationship between participation in the life of the church and the call to conversion, the document said, which raises "the question of whether there are limits to our willingness to welcome people and groups, how to engage in dialogue with cultures and religions without compromising our identity, and our determination to be the voice of those on the margins and reaffirm that no one should be left behind."

Another tension highlighted in the process involves shared responsibility in a church that believes its hierarchical structure is willed by Christ and is a gift.

The working document reported a "strong awareness that all authority in the church proceeds from Christ and is guided by the Holy Spirit. A diversity of charisms without authority becomes anarchy, just as the rigor of authority without the richness of charisms, ministries and vocations becomes dictatorship."

But the document asked members to discuss, think and pray about ways that authority can be exercised more as leadership that empowers shared responsibility and creativity.

"How can we renew and promote the bishop's ministry from a missionary synodal perspective?" it asked.

"How should the role of the bishop of Rome (the pope) and the exercise of his primacy evolve in a synodal church?" the document said. The question echoed St. John Paul II's invitation in his 1995 encyclical, "Ut Unum Sint," ("That They May be One"), for an ecumenical exploration "to find a way of exercising the primacy which, while in no way renouncing what is essential to its mission, is nonetheless open to a new situation."

The working document also asked synod members to consider ways more priests, religious and laypeople could be involved in the process of choosing bishops.

Throughout the listening sessions at every level, the document said, people recognized that Catholics cannot share fully in the spiritual discernment needed for true co-responsibility without further education in the Christian faith, Catholic social teaching and in the process of discernment itself and how it differs from simply discussing a problem and voting on possible solutions.

In particular, it said, "all those who exercise a ministry need formation to renew the ways of exercising authority and decision-making processes in a synodal key, and to learn how to accompany community discernment and conversation in the Spirit."

"Candidates for ordained ministry must be trained in a synodal style and mentality," it said, and the seminary curriculum must be revised "so that there is a clearer and more decisive orientation toward formation for a life of communion, mission and participation."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The New Context of International Trade The New Context of International Trade
Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects
From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion
Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia
Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach
Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bijnor

Diocese of Bijnor

With an area of 30, 664 square kilometers, the diocese covers Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and districts of Pauri,

Read more
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.