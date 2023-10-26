News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Synod assembly calls everyone to 'concretely participate' in synodality

In a letter, participants recount the spirit and activities of first session and look ahead to second session in October 2024

Pope Francis (center) poses for a family photograph with the participants of the Synod of Bishops at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican on Oct. 23.

Pope Francis (center) poses for a family photograph with the participants of the Synod of Bishops at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican on Oct. 23. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: October 26, 2023 04:44 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2023 04:49 AM GMT

The Catholic Church must continue discerning its future by listening to everyone, starting with the poorest and excluded, after the assembly of the Synod of Bishops closes its first session, participants said in a letter addressed to the "People of God."

The two-and-a-half-page letter published Oct. 25 recounted the spirit and activities of the assembly's first session, held at the Vatican Oct. 4-29, and looked ahead to the assembly's second session, expressing hope that the months leading up to October 2024 "will allow everyone to concretely participate in the dynamism of missionary communion indicated by the word 'synod.'"

"This is not about ideology, but about an experience rooted in the apostolic tradition," the synod assembly wrote.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

While the letter does not raise specific topics or questions to be addressed in the assembly's next session -- a synthesis report reflecting the work of the first session and next steps is expected to be published Oct. 28 -- it did say that to "progress in its discernment, the church absolutely needs to listen to everyone, starting with the poorest."

"It means listening to those who have been denied the right to speak in society or who feel excluded, even by the Church," the letter said, specifying the need to listen to victims of racism, particularly Indigenous populations. "Above all, the Church of our time has the duty to listen, in a spirit of conversion, to those who have been victims of abuse committed by members of the ecclesial body and to commit herself concretely and structurally to ensuring that this does not happen again."

The letter made special reference to the need for listening to the laity, catechists, children, the elderly, families and those who want to be involved in lay ministries and "participate in discernment and decision-making structures" of the church.

It also specified that the church must gather more experiences and testimonies from priests, bishops and consecrated persons, while being "attentive to all those who do not share her faith but are seeking the truth."

The drafting of the letter was approved by the synod assembly and was discussed both during small group working sessions and among the entire assembly Oct. 23, the synod general secretariat said.

It began by recounting the "unprecedented experience" of men and women participating in discussions and exercising voting rights in a synod assembly by virtue of their baptism and not based on ordination.

The assembly, it said, took place in a "world in crisis, whose wounds and scandalous inequalities resonated painfully in our hearts, infusing our work with a particular gravity, especially since some of us come from countries where war rages."

The letter also highlighted the "significant room for silence" made at the Pope Francis' invitation, meant to "foster mutual listening and a desire for communion in the Spirit among us."

"Trust," the synod assembly wrote, is what "gives us the audacity and inner freedom that we experienced, not hesitating to freely and humbly express our convergences, differences, desires and questions."

"Day by day, we felt the pressing call to pastoral and missionary conversion," the assembly said. "For the Church's vocation is to proclaim the Gospel not by focusing on itself, but by placing itself at the service of the infinite love with which God loved the world."

The letter also shared that homeless people near St. Peter's Square were asked about their expectations of the church on the occasion of the synod and they replied: "Love!"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Stop China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans Stop China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans
Chinese-ruled Macau opposes US move to check human trafficking Chinese-ruled Macau opposes US move to check human trafficking
Church welcomes relaxation of hijab ban in Indian state Church welcomes relaxation of hijab ban in Indian state
Church, govt offer food to starving people in Indonesia's Papua Church, govt offer food to starving people in Indonesia's Papua
Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs
Philippine bishops to design own deacon formation program Philippine bishops to design own deacon formation program
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vellore

Diocese of Vellore

On Nov. 13, 1952, when the dioceses of Madras and Mylapore were amalgamated and made archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore,

Read more
Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Pune is also known as Poona. The diocese is spread over 49, 678 square kilometers covering the civil districts of Pune,

Read more
Archdiocese of Ozamiz

Archdiocese of Ozamiz

In a land area of 1,939.32 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Cities of Ozamis, Oroquieta, and Tangub

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.