Synod 2021-24: Advancing Vatican II

Synod 2021-24 comes roughly 60 years after the Second Vatican Council

The official logo of the Synod on Synodality 2021 - 2024

The official logo of the Synod on Synodality 2021 - 2024. (Photo supplied)

Giacomo Costa SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Giacomo Costa SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: October 13, 2023 09:30 AM GMT

Updated: October 13, 2023 09:38 AM GMT

In a famous speech delivered on December 4, 1962, Cardinal Léon-Joseph Suenens asked, “How do you see yourself?” He was suggesting that the Second Vatican Council address this question to the Church and then frame an answer.

The context was the discussion of the schema De Ecclesia, which would give rise to the dogmatic constitution Lumen Gentium (LG).

It is a question that cannot be answered once and for all.

At the beginning of the third millennium, Synod 2021-24 is the way to work out together an answer, through the different stages of a process that, since its opening in October 2021, has challenged the Church on all levels, from local to national, then continental and now global.

Following the consultation and listening phase, the process continues with the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which, by Pope Francis’ decision, is being held in two Sessions (October 2023 and October 2024). The First Session (September 30 – October 29, 2023) opened with the Ecumenical Prayer Vigil “Together” in St. Peter’s Square.

The title of Synod 2021-24, “For a Synodal Church. Communion, Participation, Mission,” makes clear that its theme centers on the identity of the Church, its way of proceeding and its mode of proclaiming the Good News of the Gospel to the men and women of our time.

It is this focus on the Church’s missionary identity that is at the root of the ongoing synodal process stemming from the Second Vatican Council, as also evidenced by the wealth of conciliar references, explicit and implicit, that can be found in the Instrumentum Laboris for the First Session (IL).

An article recently published in this journal summarized its contents. Here, as the assembly gets underway, we will try to make clear some of the themes that constitute what is at stake at this Synod.

A Dynamic Revival of the Second Vatican Council

Synod 2021-24 comes roughly 60 years after the Council, a historically significant distance, signaling that it is no longer possible to consider Vatican II as a current event, given how much the world has changed in these decades, with the end of the Cold War and bipolarity, the advent of information technologies, the Internet, and now Artificial Intelligence, just to name a few examples.

There are several passages in the conciliar documents that, even in the depth of their insights, sound dated.

 

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

