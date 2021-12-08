X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

World

Swiss bishops order study of sexual abuse cases

The independent scientific study must promote transparency and help the Swiss Church confront its shortcomings, says bishop

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: December 08, 2021 06:17 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 06:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Swiss bishops order study of sexual abuse cases

Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho of Setúbal, president of the Portuguese bishops' conference. (Photo: wikimedia)

The Swiss bishops' conference and the nation's conference of religious orders have commissioned an independent study of sexual abuse cases within the Catholic Church in the country during the second half of the 20th century.

In a statement released Dec. 6, the bishops' conference said two history professors from the University of Zurich -- Monika Dommann and Marietta Maier -- will assemble and lead a team of researchers who will begin their work by March 2022.

"Many people have suffered greatly as a result of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland," the statement said. Undertaking "a scientific re-examination is first and foremost a duty to the victims, especially to learn lessons for the future."

The announcement came after the October release of a report in France by an independent commission which estimated that more than 330,000 children had been abused by church personnel there since the 1950s.

In early November, the Portuguese bishops' conference announced the creation of a national commission to support local dioceses in their investigations into current and historic cases of sexual abuse.

The establishment of the commission came after a group of more than 200 Catholics in Portugal sent a letter to the country's bishops calling for an investigation similar to the one in France into sexual abuse in the church, which they called a "systemic" problem.

For decades, cases of sexual assault by church personnel were kept under wraps, victims were ignored, and the facts went unpunished

The Swiss bishops' conference said that the mandate given to those leading the study "excludes any interference in the project on the part of the clients or third parties."

An independent study, the statement said, "serves to bring justice to the victims" and "show how the voice of victims should be taken into account in the future."

Swiss Bishop Joseph Maria Bonnemain of Chur, secretary of the conference's commission on sexual abuse, said in a statement Dec. 6 that studying the church's handling of abuse "is an urgent necessity" and that "it is right to bring past crimes to light."

"For decades, cases of sexual assault by church personnel were kept under wraps, victims were ignored, and the facts went unpunished," Bishop Bonnemain said. "The independent scientific study must promote transparency and help the church in Switzerland confront its own shortcomings and draw the necessary conclusions."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also said that a historical inquiry into past sexual abuse cases within the Catholic Church was important because "everything shows that the causes of abuse in the church are not just individual but systemic."

"This in-depth study is another important step by which we will follow up our admission of guilt with concrete measures," Bishop Bonnemain said. "We hope that the careful comparison with the past will encourage other victims to react to the abuse they have suffered and possibly to report it."

The study, he added, "also gives us the basis for assuming our responsibility as an institution more decisively and for adapting our structures in such a way that cases of sexual exploitation will no longer happen in the future."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.