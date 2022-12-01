Swine flu sparks panic in the Philippines

About 3,000 cases of human infection have been recorded but no death yet

A hired hand feeds a sow which recently gave birth to a new litter at the Grand Canal Pig Farm in Jiaxing, in China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo: AFP)

The Philippines has registered about 3,000 cases of African swine flu (ASF) as the disease has spread into various provinces of the country, prompting officials in one province to declare a medical emergency.

The flu has infected people in several provinces in the Visayas region and a state of calamity was declared on Nov. 30, officials said.

Thousands of people have been infected by the virus as health authorities urged hog raisers to report if their swine were exhibiting symptoms.

The Philippine Association of Feed Millers, Inc. has said at least 17 provinces in their region were infected by the flu thereby affecting their food industry.

“People have become conscious or more afraid so there is an oversupply of pork. ASF has affected our industry, but we need to comply with health protocols… it is difficult because, with the inflation, we cannot afford to lose big time when there’s no more demand,” Iloilo hog raiser Jozer Calayan told UCA News.

Philippine health authorities declared an outbreak in Iloilo province when parishioners of 26 villages experienced vomiting and fever, after celebrating the feast of their town’s patron saint Charles Borromeo.

Churchgoers in the province recently celebrated the five-day festival honoring the Italian saint from November 5-10 in a festival called Pintaflores, a festival of street dancing and community meal of parishioners dressed in colorful costumes.

Health authorities said the festival was a “super spreader” when those who had flu attended and shared meals in public.

“African swine fever can be spread through direct contact with infected pigs, or with people who were infected by it, or by eating infected pig meat or meat products,” said Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The majority of the mass infection of the flu came from eating infected pork at Church feasts where the public would eat roasted pork or share food with their guests, according to the health official.

“I know it is part of the tradition, sharing and eating at a feast is really part of the Filipino tradition, especially in honor of the patron saint in our parish, but we need to be extra careful,” the health secretary added.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered a total ban on hogs in the region as the outbreak caused despair among hog raisers and businessmen.

“AFS is a recurring disease. It’s like Covid-19 so we need to put a stop to any movement that may contribute to its spread, hence, the ban on hogs or selling of pork in the region… This is merely temporary while we assess the gravity of the situation,” Marcos told reporters on Nov. 30.

The Philippine Entrepreneur Association said the outbreak of flu means a huge loss for hog raisers and traders.

“Approximately the hog industry will lose at least 7-10 tons of pork in a month if the ban is implemented. That is equivalent to more than a billion pesos in the region for 30 days,” Filipino hog raiser Adolf Tria-Tan told UCA News.

The Philippines is the 10th largest consumer, 8th largest producer, and 7th largest importer of pork worldwide.

Each Filipino consumes around 25 kilograms of meat yearly, including 15 kilos of pork, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The Archdiocese of Jaro in Iloilo province has “strictly recommended” not to serve pork and to exercise caution in social gatherings until the outbreak is over.

“We can still show our love and devotion to our beloved patron saints while exercising due diligence since we have the African Swine Flu in our midst. We did it during the outbreak of Coronavirus, with the help of God, we can do it now,” Father Paul Inchong from Iloilo Archdiocese told UCA News.

As of Nov. 30, the Department of Agriculture has recorded deaths of over 7,800 hogs in the Visayas region since August. Over 70,000 were killed and disposed of.

There is still no recorded human death in the Visayas region despite the outbreak, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

Latest News