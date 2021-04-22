X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Swedish aid groups oppose restrictive migration proposals

Representatives of Caritas Sweden and the Church of Sweden call on the government to add safeguards for refugees

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2021 04:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
4

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
5

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
7

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
10

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Swedish aid groups oppose restrictive migration proposals

The Swedish government in early April pushed forward a bill that would make permanent several temporary measures that were adopted in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis.

Refugees and asylum seekers who arrived in Sweden hoping to build a better life now find themselves in a precarious situation as the country considers new migration policies that threaten their legal status.

The Swedish government in early April pushed forward a bill that would make permanent several temporary measures that were adopted in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis, which saw more than 160,000 refugees, primarily from Syria, enter the country.

Before the crisis, migrants and refugees were eligible for permanent residence permits. However, the proposed legislation would grant refugees only a three-year temporary residence permit.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

After the three-year period, they could apply for permanent residency, but the eligibility requirements have been tightened to include knowledge of the Swedish language and culture as well as proof of sufficient income to support not only themselves, but also family members that wish to apply for family reunification.

People seeking to remain in the country for other reasons, such as hospital treatment or other grounds, would be granted a 13-month residency permit.

The changes, which are expected to be submitted to parliament in May, would come into effect in July. If passed, Sweden's immigration policy would be among the most restrictive in Europe, a marked change for Sweden, which Pope Francis once praised as among the most welcoming in Europe.

Sweden has a long tradition of defending and protecting people who have been the most disadvantaged

"Sweden has a long tradition of welcoming others. Not only accepting them, but integrating them, finding them housing, schools, employment; integrating them into the population," the pope told journalists in 2016 during his return flight following a two-day visit to the Nordic country.

George Joseph, head of Caritas Sweden, told Catholic News Service April 12 that the politicization of the migration issue is a "worrying tendency," both in Sweden and across the continent.

"Sweden used to be very decent," he said; in the past, political discourse included "hardly any populistic debate but that has changed very much."

Joseph said he believes the Swedish government's proposed migration bill aims to make the country "less attractive as possible for migrants" seeking protection.

Related News

"Sweden has a long tradition of defending and protecting people who have been the most disadvantaged," he said. "We would like to see Sweden continue with that tradition of being generous toward refugees, because everywhere, everyone is closing their borders."

According to a Swedish government report updated in mid-March, one in five people in Sweden were born in another country. In 2015, the largest groups of immigrants came from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq; "this makes for a change since usually most people moving to Sweden are actually returning Swedes," the report said.

In the wake of the proposed migration bill, churches, religious organizations, charities and aid groups, including the Church of Sweden and Caritas Sweden, co-signed an editorial March 28 in the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet criticizing the restrictive policies and their effect on refugees.

Among their concerns is the possibility that young migrants and refugees who were reunited with their families in Sweden could be expelled after the age of 18 because more serious humanitarian reasons -- not just family reunification -- are required for adults to obtain a residency permit. The editorial urged the government to add to the bill additional safeguards on humanitarian grounds.

Anna Karlgren, migration adviser for the Church of Sweden, told CNS April 12 that the proposed legislation was "not good for Sweden; it's not good for integration."

"It's a signal to the outside world, to refugees, 'If you come here, you will only get a temporary permit.' In Sweden, we call it 'signal politik,'" literally a policy meant to send a signal or message, she said.

I think the political debate is more dehumanizing than the actual proposal

The proposed legislation, she added, is "the opposite of welcoming" as the political debates surrounding migration in the Sweden increasingly shift toward discouraging refugees from staying permanently in the country.

"I think the political debate is more dehumanizing than the actual proposal," she said.

She also expressed concern about the 13-month temporary residency, especially the negative consequences for those seeking long-term medical treatment in the country.

"You need to have a quite serious illness in order to get a permit on humanitarian grounds," Karlgren explained. "If you get a little bit better, you might not get it renewed. So, it creates very strange situations for the individual person where the prospect of getting better or healthier might lead you to being deported."

In general, she added, temporary residence permits would keep refugees in the country "living in a constant process of renewal and uncertainty."

Karlgren told CNS that despite the challenges, the Church of Sweden and other religious and secular organizations continue to work to protect refugees and ensure that families remain together.

"The proposal has some good things. I mean, it's not good, but it's a little bit better than we thought before," she said. "I think that in large part it is due to organizations like the Church of Sweden, Caritas Sweden, the Swedish Red Cross and (others) who have been fighting for the rights of children" and their families.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Apr 22, 2021
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Apr 22, 2021
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
Apr 22, 2021
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
Apr 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines

New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines
Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic

Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic
Hong Kongs Catholic martyrs for democracy

Hong Kong’s Catholic "martyrs for democracy"
Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty

Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty
Food Stories

Food Stories
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News

Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News
Let us pray for Pope Francis

Let us pray for Pope Francis
St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day

St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.