X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Suu Kyi detained by military amid Myanmar coup fears

President and other leaders also detained in early-morning raids as NLD spokesman appeals for calm

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 01, 2021 01:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
6

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
7

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
8

Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault

Jan 29, 2021
9

Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result

Jan 29, 2021
10

Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave

Jan 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Suu Kyi detained by military amid Myanmar coup fears

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD won a landslide victory in November's election. (Photo: AFP)

Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar's governing National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained by the military as fears grow of a coup in the conflict-torn country.

President Win Myint and other leaders were also "taken" in the early hours of Feb. 1, NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told the Reuters news agency.

"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding that he also expected to be detained.

Telephone and internet lines in capital Naypyitaw have been cut, the BBC reported.

Soldiers also visited the homes of chief ministers in several regions and took them away, family members said.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

In November’s general election, the NLD won enough seats to form a government, but the army says the vote was fraudulent.

Myanmar was ruled by the military until 2011. Suu Kyi spent many years under house arrest.

The newly elected lower house of parliament was due to convene for the first time on Feb. 1 but the military is expected to force a postponement.

Soldiers are on the streets of Naypyitaw and Yangon, the main city.

In a press conference on Jan. 26, Myanmar’s military spokesperson refused to rule out the possibility of a coup to deal with what he called “a political crisis.”

Related News

The army alleges there were 8.6 million cases of voter fraud nationwide during the general election.

The army and its affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) have ramped up pressure on the election commission over alleged widespread voter fraud.

However, neither the military nor the USDP has presented any evidence of voter irregularities.

Military chief General Min Aung Hlaing said on Jan. 28 that the 2008 constitution is the mother of all laws and should be respected, according to the army-run Myawaddy newspaper. He warned that in certain circumstances it could be necessary to revoke the constitution.

The latest tension highlights the fragility of the power-sharing agreement among the Suu Kyi-led civilian government and the military, who have been at odds on numerous issues, including amending the 2008 constitution that was drafted by the military.

The 2008 charter mandates that a quarter of all parliamentary seats must be reserved for the military. It also gives them control of key portfolios like interior, defense and border security.

There is also a provision that grants military MPs the power to veto any proposed charter changes, especially any amendments that would curb their political power.

The constitution also bars Suu Kyi from becoming president because she married a foreigner. However, she has led the country via the specially created role of state counselor and is also foreign minister.

The NLD won a second landslide victory in the Nov. 8 election by securing more than 82 percent of all 1,117 contested seats.

The USDP, composed of several former military officials, won only 71 seats nationwide and has refused to accept the results of the vote.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Myanmar military condemned after staging coup
Myanmar military condemned after staging coup
Bishop allows Philippine priests to confirm parishioners
Bishop allows Philippine priests to confirm parishioners
Covid kills three Indonesian priests, infects archbishop
Covid kills three Indonesian priests, infects archbishop
Vietnam Catholics urged to obey Covid-19 measures
Vietnam Catholics urged to obey Covid-19 measures
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Vatican wants pandemic fight to be people-centered
Feb 1, 2021
Pope asks world leaders to come together to tackle leprosy
Feb 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021

Features

Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The normalization of Medically Assisted Death Tragic lessons from Canada

The normalization of Medically Assisted Death: Tragic lessons from Canada
Vatican Secretary of State goes to Cameroon calls for peace

Vatican Secretary of State goes to Cameroon, calls for peace
The World Council of Churches against sexual violence

The World Council of Churches against sexual violence
Pope honors grandparents and the elderly

Pope honors grandparents and the elderly
Pope urges greater attention for children of separated couples

Pope urges greater attention for children of separated couples
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
Lord, You are the true high priest

Lord, You are the true high priest
May Infant Jesus bless all the infants of the world

May Infant Jesus bless all the infants of the world
Presentation of the Lord

Presentation of the Lord
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.