X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India

Church official says early reports suggest that villagers in Tripura state might have reacted to thieves

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: June 21, 2021 10:03 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2021 10:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
2

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Jun 18, 2021
5

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
7

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
8

New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service

Jun 17, 2021
9

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia

Jun 17, 2021
10

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Jun 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India

Christians from northeast India hold a protest march in New Delhi in August 2017 against the denial of the burial of a Catholic woman in Manipur. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Three men suspected of smuggling cattle were lynched by villagers in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura.

Kiran Kumar, Khowai district superintendent of police, told media that villagers of Namanjoypara saw Zayed Hussein, Billal Miah and Saiful Islam fleeing with cattle in their vehicle on June 20.

They chased the vehicle and managed to stop it in North Maharanipur village, where they beat the three men. One man managed to escape but was caught in Mungiakami, a tribal hamlet.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Police rushed to the two locations and took the three victims to hospital, where a doctor declared them to be dead, Kumar said.

He said a case was registered and an investigation is underway but no arrests have yet been made.

Father Lawrence Darlong, chancellor of Agartala Diocese, said it was too early to conclude that communal forces were behind the incident and that early reports suggested that villagers might have reacted to thieves.

The BJP had tried all communal cards to woo the tribal people but it failed

“Mob lynching is rarely heard of in this part of the country and there is no cow protection law in northeast India,” he said. “It is better that we wait for the investigation.”

Father Felix Anthony, spokesman for the Catholic Church in northeast India, told UCA News that the incident could be related to the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election to the Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council where the local party won.

“The BJP had tried all communal cards to woo the tribal people but it failed,” he said.

“The BJP has its own agenda. It plays divide-and-rule politics. It tries to polarize whenever and wherever it can. Divide people in the name of caste and creed is the hidden agenda of the party, and the latest incident can’t be ruled out as having some connection with it.”

Related News

Cow vigilantism gained widespread attention when Mohammad Akhlaq, a Muslim farmer of Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, was lynched for allegedly possessing beef in his house in September 2015. However, laboratory tests proved the meat was not beef.

Minorities groups in India say that since the pro-Hindu BJP came to power in 2014, such incidents have increased.

Also Read

Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Tributes to Christian nurses at Pakistan seminar
Tributes to Christian nurses at Pakistan seminar
Rural India can't keep track of Covid deaths
Rural India can't keep track of Covid deaths
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital
Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood
Jun 21, 2021
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Jun 21, 2021
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland
Jun 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Jun 21, 2021
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Yes the Vatican is in Italy

"Yes, the Vatican is in Italy!"
Identifying Catholics and weaponizing mysteries

Identifying "Catholics" and weaponizing mysteries
An architect of peace

An architect of peace
Schuman recognized for his faith not his political ideas

“Schuman recognized for his faith, not his political ideas”
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to have faith and trust

Lord, help me to have faith and trust
We pray for the health workers of the world today

We pray for the health workers of the world today
St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day

St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.