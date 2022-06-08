News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Suspect arrested over bomb blast at Indian Catholic school

The explosion at Little Flower School in Imphal has stunned Christians in Manipur state

An aerial view of Imphal city, the capital of Manipur in northeast India, where Christians were stunned by a bomb blast at the premises of a prominent Catholic school on June 5

An aerial view of Imphal city, the capital of Manipur in northeast India, where Christians were stunned by a bomb blast at the premises of a prominent Catholic school on June 5. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: June 08, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2022 06:29 AM GMT

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with recent bomb blasts on the premises of a Catholic school and near a shop in Imphal, capital of Manipur state in northeast India.

Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha, 46, was arrested on June 7 along with a cache of explosives, detonators and wires similar to the ones used in the explosions, Ksh Shivakanta Singh, superintendent of police, Imphal West, told reporters.

The blast at Little Flower School, a leading Catholic missionary school in Imphal, on June 5 stunned Christians in the state. Fortunately, there were no injuries, although some portions of the school building, including window panes, were damaged.

Police suspect Luwangcha was recruited by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, an armed group known for threatening and extorting money.

He was likely provided with the explosive materials and also received money for the bomb blasts, said Singh.

Catholic educational institutions across Manipur remained closed on June 7 in a protest against the incident. The call was given by the Archdiocese of Imphal and Catholic Educational Society Manipur (CSEM).

“We have no enemies or any misunderstanding with anybody, hence it came as a surprise to us. Church-run institutions cater to all people irrespective of religion, caste and creed"

“All Christian institutions joined in and it went off peacefully,” said Father Stephen Touthang, director of CSEM. The students and teachers demanded the state government ensure that all educational institutions are made “violence-free zones,” he added.

Speaking to UCA News, Father Solomon Thezii, chancellor of Imphal Archdiocese, hoped the police will get to the root of the conspiracy and bring all culprits to book.

“We have no enemies or any misunderstanding with anybody, hence it came as a surprise to us. Church-run institutions cater to all people irrespective of religion, caste and creed,” he said.

Reverend Jangkholun Mangte, a former pastor of Zomi Christian Fellowship Church in New Delhi, said Christians from the northeast were quite worried after hearing of the bomb blasts but have full faith that the authorities will do the needful.

Zomi Christian Fellowship is an inter-denominational fellowship of students and families from Manipur, Mizoram and other northeastern states in India’s national capital.

The All Manipur Catholic Union also strongly condemned the incident at the school and said the very foundations of society are under threat when education institutions are not safe,

According to the 2011 census, Christians account for 41.29 percent of Manipur’s population.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Economic factors guide India's response to Gulf outrage over religious slur Economic factors guide India's response to Gulf outrage over religious slur
Malaysia must protect Rohingya activist, say civil society groups Malaysia must protect Rohingya activist, say civil society groups
Marcos Jr accused of Philippine election overspend Marcos Jr accused of Philippine election overspend
Activists urge authorities not to arrest Sri Lankan nun Activists urge authorities not to arrest Sri Lankan nun
Families, women religious in Poland open lives to Ukrainian refugees Families, women religious in Poland open lives to Ukrainian refugees
Korean Catholic group raises funds for Ukraine war victims Korean Catholic group raises funds for Ukraine war victims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The infantilization of our young people in religious ed and catechesis

The infantilization of our young people in religious ed and catechesis?

An inductive approach to religious education, starting for the actual lived experience of the students is the only effective method by which we can engage with people of any age

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.