Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop

David G. O’Connell served as a priest and bishop in LA County for more than 45 years

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. (Photo: Angelus News)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Los Angeles bishop, and have scheduled a Feb. 20 press conference to update the public.

Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell was found dead of a single gunshot wound Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, a neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told local media there were no signs of forced entry, and the crime did not appear to be random.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a man was arrested Feb. 20 in Torrance in connection with the case. Citing "a source with detailed knowledge" of the case, the newspaper reported the man "is tied to a woman with access to the bishop's home."

OSV News was informed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that a press conference regarding the arrest would be held at noon Pacific time but according to the department's Facebook page and other social media, it was postponed until 3 p.m. Pacific time.

The press conference will include Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and homicide detectives, along with unspecified "people from the church," according to the sheriffs' spokesperson.

