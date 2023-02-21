Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop

David G. O’Connell served as a priest and bishop in LA County for more than 45 years
Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. (Photo: Angelus News)
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Los Angeles bishop, and have scheduled a Feb. 20 press conference to update the public.
Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell was found dead of a single gunshot wound Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, a neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told local media there were no signs of forced entry, and the crime did not appear to be random.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a man was arrested Feb. 20 in Torrance in connection with the case. Citing "a source with detailed knowledge" of the case, the newspaper reported the man "is tied to a woman with access to the bishop's home."
OSV News was informed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that a press conference regarding the arrest would be held at noon Pacific time but according to the department's Facebook page and other social media, it was postponed until 3 p.m. Pacific time.
The press conference will include Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and homicide detectives, along with unspecified "people from the church," according to the sheriffs' spokesperson.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of 6,413.30 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the towns in northern part of Palawan
Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June
In a land area of 2,672 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Bulacan and the Municipality
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...
The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...