Survivors struggle as Cyclone Mocha pummels Myanmar, Bangladesh

The people of Thailand overwhelmingly voted for pro-democracy parties and rejected nearly a decade of military-aligned rule in the national election held last Sunday.

The newcomer, Move Forward Party or MFP, that channeled the energy of youth-led pro-democracy protests in 2020, secured the most votes. Led by 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, the MFP wants to reform Thailand's strict royal insult laws and reduce the political influence of the monarchy and the military.

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (center) leaves the party’s headquarters as votes continue to be counted, during Thailand's general election in Bangkok on May 14. (Photo: AFP)

Observers say the MFP’s stance is ripe for a potential clash with the kingdom's powerful royalist-military elite as the kingdom has seen the democratic process thwarted by military coups and court orders at regular intervals.

Election Commission data showed MFP secured 14 million in the popular vote followed by Pheu Thai with 10.6 million. The military-backed United Thai Nation party was a distant third on 4.6 million. Pita Limjaroenrat said he is ready to be the prime minister and is open to a coalition government with opposition parties.

Christians in India continues to face a slew of arrests on alleged charges of conversion by radical Hindu groups. Last Sunday, police arrested 10 people from a Christian prayer gathering of some 70 people in Madhya Pradesh state in central India on the charge of violating anti-conversion law.

During the raid, police accused them of conducting "religious conversion activity." Copies of Bibles and other documents were seized from their residence. The arrestees were remanded in judicial custody. Police claimed the raid came after a local indigenous man complained he was offered hefty amounts to convert to Christianity, which has been debunked by Christian leaders.

Activists of the pro-Hindu Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest against Christian missionaries in Allahabad on Oct. 22, 2013. Ten people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in conversion activities by police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on May 13. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Meanwhile, the next day, police in Ghaziabad City in northern Uttar Pradesh state arrested eight people including a pastor and his wife in two separate cases for violating the anti-conversion law by allegedly trying to convert people. Both the states are run by pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party, and have stringent laws criminalizing conversion.

The 2022 US Report on International Religious Freedom highlighted targeted attacks on minorities and hate speeches, especially against Christians, Muslims, and Dalits in India.

Two schoolgirls were killed, and five others hurt when a police constable opened fire at a Catholic school in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

Sangota Public School is managed by the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the restive Swat Valley. Angry parents protested and blocked the road outside the school. Alam Khan, the accused policeman, has been arrested. The district police said he 'was mentally ill' and suspended 'twice for violent behavior.’

Students from Public School Sangota in Swat district in Pakistan perform a dance on March ‎29, ‎2017. Tragedy struck the school on May 16 when a policeman guarding the school shot and killed two school girls. (Photo: YouTube screen grab)

The Ecumenical Commission for Human Development urged the government to review the security breach at the school. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the shooting and slammed the government for failing to protect the young from violence.

As a mark of protest and mourning, 12 Presentation Convent Schools in the country were closed on Wednesday. Swat Valley was a stronghold of the Taliban before the military flushed out the militants. Taliban strongly opposed education for girls and bombed the same school. It reopened in 2012.

Sri Lankan protestant Pastor Jerome Fernando is under fire for allegedly defaming Buddhists and followers of other religions. President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered a probe against him on Monday and said his irresponsible statements can cause religious strife and affect the harmony in the country.

Pastor Fernando, whose followers include famous cricketers, film stars, and businessmen, is accused of making derogatory statements about Lord Buddha during a gathering of members of his Born-Again Christian church that was broadcast live on social media.

Pastor Jerome Fernando (Photo: Facebook)

In his sermon, Fernando claimed that every Buddhist needs Jesus while saying that Buddha was looking for light and hence was looking for Jesus. He further said that Muslims can't call Allah their Father while also going on to question why Hindus venerate animals.

A group of Buddhist monks and several other organizations complained to the police over the statements. The monks have demanded a public apology from the pastor.

Indonesia’s Attorney General's Office detained the country’s only Catholic minister after he was named a suspect in a multi-million-dollar corruption case involving the construction of communication infrastructure in remote areas, including in Christian-majority provinces.