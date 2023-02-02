News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Surviving extreme poverty in the Philippines

Almost 20 million Filipinos are deep in poverty, having less to eat and little hope of a better life

Caritas Manila supported poor families through the regular distribution of food packages during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in the Philippine capital

Caritas Manila supported poor families through the regular distribution of food packages during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in the Philippine capital. (Photo supplied)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: February 02, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2023 06:59 AM GMT

Jose Toribio, a taxi driver in Manila, is up at five in the morning. He makes his cup of coffee and eats some pandesal, or salt bread, known as the “poor man’s bread” for being a cheap staple in the Philippines.

Sometimes he eats the remaining rice porridge left unsold the previous evening. His wife Lisa Toribio prepares his packed lunch — omelet and rice.

“It’s always egg and rice, sometimes sardines or corned beef, because it’s expensive to eat outside. It’s cheaper when I bring my own food and water while driving the taxi,”  Toribio told UCA News.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

At six, he begins to check his cab before driving it along the busy streets of the country’s capital.

“It’s a dangerous job,” he said.

He was mugged three times by men pretending to be passengers. They once snatched every penny, including the money he’d saved to pay the tuition fees for his four children.

"It’s a wasted opportunity if I do not earn from it"

“When you are a taxi driver, a foot of yours is already in the grave. It’s always a risk when you accept passengers at night [in Manila] because you don’t know their intention. But you need to drive for them because you need to earn,” Toribio explained.

After returning home, Toribio does not hit the sack immediately.

Their house is located in the immediate vicinity of a busy bus station where drivers hang out while waiting for their trips.

“I sell hard-boiled eggs and rice porridge till late in the night. It’s a wasted opportunity if I do not earn from it,” he told UCA News.

Toribio toils for 17 to 18 hours a day to make ends meet for his family of six. Two of his children are studying in college while two are in high school.

His wife Lisa Toribio makes less than 8,000 pesos (US$145) a month as a laundry woman in the neighborhood. Put together with his earnings, they barely make 20,000 a month.

The amount is way below the 42,000 pesos monthly income required for a family of five to survive in Manila, according to a report by the country’s National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in 2021.

Clearly, the Toribio family's income does not even come close to crossing the poverty line. It’s way below half the required amount.

There are millions of Toribios out there in Metro Manila and elsewhere.

A poverty incidence report in 2021 said 18.1 percent of the country’s total population was living below the poverty line.

"There are many out there who do not have any source of income"

This means there are 19.99 million Filipino households whose income is below the poverty threshold, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Almost 20 million Filipinos are poor … and they cannot afford to provide a college education for their children,” Claira Mapa, a national statistician, told UCA News.

Jose and Lisa Toribios said their Catholic family considers itself “blessed” to have work opportunities.

“The Lord is merciful because we still have jobs. There are many out there who do not have any source of income,” the husband Toribio said.

This is also the case with Marina Cruz, a street dweller who earns by selling rags along the streets of Quezon City.

Cruz sleeps under the Tandang Sora Bridge in Quezon City and scavenges leftovers at various restaurants.

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, she struggled to eat because she could not even leave her shanty to beg for food.

“I have no house except for a very little hut made of scraps.... So, when the government ordered that we should home quarantine, I fainted. I did not have food. I didn’t even have a home, how could I quarantine myself,” she told UCA News.

Since the lockdowns, Cruz has relied on donations from Catholic Church groups like the Vincentian project, “Vincent Helps,” which feeds the poor.

“Without Vincent Helps, I would not have had anything to eat. They came looking for me inside my tiny hut to give me food during the lockdowns and I am very thankful for that,” Cruz said.

"The rich should be taxed more to increase public funds that ought to trickle down to the poorest"

Despite such stories of poverty, it is amazing how the country’s economy grew by 8.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

What’s also amazing is that nine of the country’s richest billionaires have more assets than half of the country’s total population, according to Oxfam International, a global movement that seeks to end inequality.

“The inequality experienced in the Philippines is starker than ever,” Oxfam Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Geronimo said, citing the Forbes’ billionaires list in an article published by Yahoo.

Among the Philippines’ richest are the Sy siblings, owners of SM Malls, with a net worth of US$12.6 billion, and Manuel Villar, a former lawmaker and real property magnate whose net worth is $7.8 billion.

Geronimo argued that the rich should be taxed more to increase public funds that ought to trickle down to the poorest.

Political experts, however, doubt this proposal could happen as a majority of the top rich families are part of or have deep relations with the country’s polity.

“They are not going to raise taxes. That’s being self-destructive. Of course, they do not want to pay more and they [the rich] are in control of the laws,” Danilo Valdez, a political expert, told UCA News.

Villar’s wife and son are Philippine senators.

In the face of a widening gap between rich and poor, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has expressed solidarity with the poor and appealed to rich people’s generosity.

“I would like to assure you [that] we continue to offer prayers for relief from your current situation, if not for an end to your hardships. To those who have more in life, please help those who are in need,” Bishop Jesse Mercado, the prelates’ Commission on Family Life chair, wrote in a pastoral statement last month.

“In these difficult times, let us turn our gaze on the Lord who alone can provide us with everything that we need.… Let us serve as God’s representatives, the poor, to let others know that we are here for each other” he added.

The Toribio family may take solace from the bishops’ words.

But at the end of the day, their work and toil will continue to put food on the table.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea
Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors
Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance
Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home
Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’ Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency Myanmar junta extends state of emergency
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

The Pathanamthitta eparchy belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. It is the seventh eparchy of Malankara

Read more
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of Kidapawan

Diocese of Kidapawan

In a land area of 724,189.19 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 11 towns of the Province of Cotabato, 3

Read more
Diocese of Jowai

Diocese of Jowai

In a land area of 3, 819 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Jowai, Khliehriat, Rymbai,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.