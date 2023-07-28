News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Survey reveals care constraints affecting elderly Indian nuns

Some 44 percent of 190 women religious groups do not have any care facility for elderly and infirm members

Survey reveals care constraints affecting elderly Indian nuns

Indian Catholic nuns are seen during a religious gathering in this undated photo. A survey found the majority of the Catholic women religious congregations struggle in providing healthcare to their elderly and infirm members. (Photo: Catholic Religious of India website)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2023 12:17 PM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2023 08:16 AM GMT

The majority of Catholic nuns in India struggle to provide healthcare to their elderly and infirm members because of logistical and financial challenges, says a new survey report.

Some 44 percent of 190 religious congregations do not have any care facility for elderly and infirm members, found the survey by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), a Washington DC-based research organization affiliated to the Jesuits-run Georgetown University.

CARA conducts social, scientific studies about the Catholic Church, and offers a range of research services to dioceses, parishes, religious communities and institutes.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The survey report was prepared by Sisters Thu T. Do and Mini Joseph, as well as Jesuit Father Thomas P. Gaunt, all members of CARA. Thu belongs to the congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Hanoi, while Joseph is from the Jesus, Mary and Joseph congregation.

The research study said 29 percent have one facility and 27 percent have two or more facilities owned by their congregation.

Of those owning care facilities, a majority of 85 percent said their facility "is partially equipped,”  according to the survey report released this month. Only the rest are fully equipped.

The study, commissioned by the Conference of Religious Women in India (CRWI), was carried out between April and June this year. 

The survey is based on the responses from superiors general of the congregations.

The majority of the respondents spend at least one-fourth of their income on the elderly and infirm.

Half of the responding congregations said 26–50 percent of their annual budget is spent on the care of the elderly and sick nuns.

About a quarter reported spending 25 percent or less of their annual budget.

Some 68 percent of congregations allocate funds from their annual budget for the care of their elderly and infirm members.

About 40 percent of the religious congregations spent between 10,000 and 24,999 rupees (US$121-304) every month for taking care of their elderly and sick.

About one-third require 50,000 rupees (US$608) a month, the survey report said.

Most congregations said they face challenges in taking care of the elderly and the sick. Major ones were "healthcare challenges, financial challenges, and congregational challenges."

The most common support respondents sought was “the insurance and financial planning help. Nearly half [respondents] report this type of support,” the survey said.

Religious congregations also make various efforts to help educate their member to “age gracefully.”

Most of them (80 percent) organize workshops or ongoing formation programs on how to maintain their long-term good health physically and mentally.

About 58 percent reported providing support to prepare for a secondary ministry after retiring from their primary ministry.

Some 75 percent of the congregations meet their infrastructural needs to care for the elderly and infirm nuns, as and when the need arises by equipping the residences with accessories.

Most congregations (67 percent) educate and train young sisters to take care of the elderly and infirm members.

About 74 percent of congregations said they arrange for treatment at the nearest Catholic hospital or in a hospital run by the congregation elsewhere.

CARA programmed the survey online and CRWI sent invites to superiors general of all women religious congregations in India to complete the survey for their congregation.

After repeated follow-ups between April and June 2023, CARA received 190 completed surveys eligible for analysis, representing a response rate of 30 percent, the report said.

Most of the respondents (93 percent) were congregations of Pontifical Right, and the rest seven percent were diocesan congregations.

This report has been prepared from the Survey on Sisters’ Elderly and Infirm Care in India conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), Georgetown University, Washington DC.

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
THE RESPONSE RATE OF 30% IS A SHAME! it is well known that women CANNOT GET ON WITH OTHER WOMEN and nuns are no exceptions! but the treatment of the younger generation nuns on their elderly nuns is SHAMEFUL! 30yrs back, i remember an elderly nun (CARMELITE SISTERS, FATIMA CONVENT, MARGAO-GOA) complaining that as she could not eat 2 big meals/day (due to indigestion), requested her mother superior(?) for 4 small meals/day, BUT WAS REFUSED! she was so undernourished and weak. it was sad to see someone who gave up her life to serve god and others, was left so UNCARED AND UNLOVED!! HOW CAN YOU LOVE/SERVE CHRIST IF YOU DO NOT LOVE/SERVE YOUR FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS??
Reply
ML SATYAN
I remember one incident. My wife's aunt, a nun who served in her congregation with dedication and commitment, had to go through similar experience. She was buried in the parish cemetery just outside the convent compound. But the grave was never looked after and it is in a pathetic condition. Neither in life nor after death elderly nuns get proper treatment. A bitter reality. It is indeed a matter of serious concern that CRI must look into.
Reply

Latest News

Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle
Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges
Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims  Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims 
Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists
Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring
Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lucknow

Diocese of Lucknow

The diocese has a land area of 45,125 square kilometers, covering 10 civil districts -- Bahraich, Balrampur, Barbanki,

Read more
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Diocese of Ujjain

Diocese of Ujjain

In a land area of 18,441 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three civil districts of Ujjain, Shajapur and

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanjing

Archdiocese of Nanjing

In a land area of approximately 75,153 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all of Jiangsu province except

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.