Survey: Asian-Amercians face multi-level discrimination

Besides racial discrimination, Asians in the US are also stereotyped as a 'model minority' setting them apart from others

South Asian Americans For Change Board Members attend the Healing Through Art Gala at The Deacon on Feb. 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake, Getty Images via AFP)

More than half of Asians living in the United States (US) feel discriminated against in the country because of their race or ethnicity and find it a “major problem,” says the latest Pew survey.

At least 58 percent of Asian adults say they have experienced racial discrimination or been treated unfairly because of their race or ethnicity, said the survey report released by Pew Research Center on Nov. 30.

Besides experiencing race-based discrimination in daily life, they are also seen as foreigners and as a high-achieving “model minority,” according to the results of the survey conducted between July 2022 and January 2023.

The study surveyed 7,006 Asian adults representative of multilingual Asians, originating from various nations.

For many Asian Americans, the experience of discrimination was not a single event but came from several, often overlapping, forms.

For 57 percent of Asian Americans discrimination was “a major problem” and 63 percent said the administrative system pays “too little attention” to racial issues concerning Asian Americans.

The survey focused on 17 types of discriminatory experiences which included Asian Americans being denied promotion, people being afraid of them, being denied a job, being fired from a job, and even being prohibited from moving into a neighborhood among others.

Different hues of discrimination

Asians in the US complain of receiving poorer service than other people at restaurants and stores (40 percent), being called offensive names (37 percent), and being stopped, searched, or questioned by police (11 percent) because of their race or ethnicity.

Around 78 percent of Asians said they “have been treated as a foreigner” even if they were US-born. Some respondents said they have been asked to “go back to their home country,” during day-to-day encounters with strangers.

Such encounters include strangers acting as if they can’t speak English, being criticized for speaking a language other than English in public, or mispronouncing their names.

The discrimination has even extended to the security checkpoints and at the hands of law enforcement personnel, the respondents said.

Some 35 percent of South Asian adults said that they have been held back at a security checkpoint for a secondary screening because of their race or ethnicity. Similar experiences were less common among people from Southeast (15 percent) and East Asia (14 percent).

Those perceived as “mixed race or multiracial” or “Arab or Middle Eastern” are more likely to have similar experiences at security checkpoints, compared with those who are perceived as Asian or Chinese, the survey said.

A new form of discrimination, the survey articulated, is the "model minority" stereotype. The US society generalizes Asians as intelligent, well-off, and able to excel in fields such as math and science. The myth also characterizes the Asian population in the US as high-achieving economically and educationally.

The stereotype positions Asian Americans differently from non-White groups such as Black and Hispanic Americans.

Some 63 percent of the respondents said that they were often categorized as “minority models,” assuming them to be good at math and science and not to be creative thinkers.

Around 42 percent of Asian Americans consider describing Asians as a model minority to be a bad thing. But 28 percent see it as neither good nor bad, 17 percent say it is good and 12 percent are unsure about it.

