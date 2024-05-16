News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Surge in activist repression in Thailand: HRW

Its report revealed that Thai officials unlawfully deported asylum seekers and refugees without proper legal procedures
This handout photo from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on May 15 shows Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (right) walking with President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at a gala dinner ahead of the FIFA Congress in Bangkok.

This handout photo from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on May 15 shows Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (right) walking with President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at a gala dinner ahead of the FIFA Congress in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bangkok
Published: May 16, 2024 05:33 AM GMT
Updated: May 16, 2024 05:39 AM GMT

Activists and dissidents seeking refuge in Thailand are being subjected to harassment, surveillance and physical violence, often with the cooperation of Thai authorities, Human Rights Watch said on May 16.

The New York-based rights group said there had been a surge in repression directed at foreign nationals in the kingdom in the past decade, with authorities trading foreign dissidents for critics of the Thai government living abroad.

The governments responsible include China, Bahrain and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, HRW said.

The report said that, in a number of cases, Thai officials arrested asylum seekers and refugees and deported them to their home countries without due process.

"Thai authorities have increasingly engaged in a 'swap mart' with neighboring governments to unlawfully exchange each others' dissidents," said Elaine Pearson, the Asia director at HRW.

She urged Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to immediately order a full and transparent investigation into "arbitrary arrests, violent assaults, and forced returns of refugees and political dissidents."

The organization said it had analyzed 25 cases that took place in Thailand between 2014 and 2023 and conducted 18 interviews with victims, family members and witnesses.

It said dissidents from Vietnam have been tracked down and abducted, Laotian democracy advocates have been forcibly disappeared or killed, and a Malaysian LGBTQ rights influencer was targeted for repatriation in recent years in Thailand.

Thai authorities have also detained and unlawfully deported Chinese dissidents and refugees, HRW said.

At the same time, a number of Thai activists have been killed or disappeared in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

The group said in a report in February that "transnational repression" was having a "chilling effect" on political criticism and called on countries and international organizations to take action.

It referred to 75 cases of governments in more than two dozen countries -- including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Belarus and Cambodia -- carrying out "human rights abuses... to silence or deter dissent" over the past 15 years.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Methods included killings, abductions, unlawful removals, abuse of consular services, the targeting and collective punishment of relatives, and digital attacks.

Some governments, it said, had also abused Interpol's red notices, which trigger a global alert enabling law enforcement to arrest a person before a possible extradition.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Alphonse Huu Long Nguyên of Vinh, Vietnam
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Indonesia, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Daniel Patrick Y Parcon of Talibon, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Benedictus Estephanus Rolly Untu of Manado , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar military bogged down trying to retake key border city
Myanmar military bogged down trying to retake key border city
Poland honors papal biographer with republic's Order of Merit
Poland honors papal biographer with republic's Order of Merit
Bishops respond with shock, prayer after Slovak PM shot
Bishops respond with shock, prayer after Slovak PM shot
Saudi cleric faces 'abuses' in prison, say UN experts
Saudi cleric faces 'abuses' in prison, say UN experts
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.