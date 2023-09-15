News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

‘Superstitious’ submarine christening irks North Koreans

The smashing of a champagne bottle on the submarine was 'hypocritical' for the regime that bans superstitions, residents say

‘Superstitious’ submarine christening irks North Koreans

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine in North Korea on Sept. 8. (Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 15, 2023 11:33 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2023 11:37 AM GMT

North Korean people are frowning at a christening ritual for a new nuclear submarine, calling it a “hypocritical” act of the government that criminalizes superstitions, says a report.

Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, in the presence of supreme leader Kim Jong Un, smashed a champagne bottle on the hull of a submarine on Sept. 8, prompting citizens to question the regime’s “double standards,” Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Some residents voiced their “surprise” at the move.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I couldn’t help but be surprised that a ceremony that the authorities say is a punishable superstitious act was held in front of Kim Jong Un,” an unnamed resident from the northeastern city of Rason told RFA.

“The authorities have been cracking down on the simple rituals of fishermen performing ancestral rites and pouring alcohol to ensure the safe navigation of boats, defining them as superstitious practices,” he said.

Media reports say the North Korean authorities have suppressed even simple rituals by fishermen while taking their new boat to sea or after repairing it.

Some of the rituals involve a pig’s head and copious amounts of alcohol which North Koreans say is in a similar spirit as the recent submarine christening by the minister.

The government had not strictly enforced the anti-superstition laws under Article 256 of the North Korean constitution until the 2020 Anti-Reactionary Thought and Culture Act was enacted, RFA reported.

The law is aimed at preserving the purity of North Korean socialist ideals by harshly punishing people for watching foreign media, speaking like a “South Korean,” wearing “capitalist” fashion, or even dancing like a “capitalist.”

Article 256 forbids fortune-telling, divination, exorcism, and other superstitious acts.

The small ceremonies done by the fishermen are covered in the act and punishments can range from “up to a year” in a disciplinary labor facility to “a minimum of three to seven years” depending on how serious the act is.

Despite the law not covering the ancestral rituals of the North Korean fishermen, the authorities have interpreted their activity as a “reactionary ideology” brought in from neighboring South Korea.

The North Korean fishermen have been secretly holding these ceremonies under cover of night to avoid being punished, RFA reported.

The local fishermen and other residents have alleged the government of being “two-faced” and felt that the residents should be allowed to perform their ceremonies in public.

“After seeing the reports of the submarine launch ceremony, fishermen and other residents are saying that the authorities are two-faced, and they should no longer have to do their ceremonies in secret,” the resident said.

A second unnamed resident of Rason’s surrounding North Hamgyong province said that the video of the submarine christening for the first time had sent out contradictory messages.

“It is deeply contradictory for the authorities to tell residents not to believe in superstitions and not engage in superstitious behavior, but then to do something similar [themselves],” the resident said.

“People are mocking the authorities by asking, ‘Do [the authorities] believe in superstitions, too? Is it okay to do superstitious acts in front of Kim Jong Un?’” the resident added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

BRICS is old wine in new bottle BRICS is old wine in new bottle
Pakistani pastor terminated for ‘fake’ shooting Pakistani pastor terminated for ‘fake’ shooting
New report points to growing persecution of Indian Christians New report points to growing persecution of Indian Christians
Christians wary after spate of arrests in northern India Christians wary after spate of arrests in northern India
‘Superstitious’ submarine christening irks North Koreans ‘Superstitious’ submarine christening irks North Koreans
Catholic priest found hanging in Indian diocese Catholic priest found hanging in Indian diocese
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Diocese of Tuticorin

Diocese of Tuticorin

In a land area of 6,400 square kilometers, the Tuticorin diocesan territory covers the whole Tuticorin civil district

Read more
Diocese of Gulbarga

Diocese of Gulbarga

In a land area of 32,147 square kilometers, the diocese of Gulbarga includes four revenue districts of Bidar, Bijapur,

Read more
Diocese of Xianxian

Diocese of Xianxian

In a land area of approximately 13,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the townships of Botou,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.