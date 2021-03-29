X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Pope Francis invites prayers for the victims at the end of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: March 29, 2021 05:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Mar 26, 2021
3

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
4

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
5

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights

Mar 26, 2021
6

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases

Mar 26, 2021
7

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Mar 26, 2021
8

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian

Mar 26, 2021
9

Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 

Mar 26, 2021
10

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

The destroyed motorbike of the suicide bombers at the main gate of Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province on Palm Sunday. (Photo supplied)

A suicide bomb attack on a Catholic cathedral compound in the Indonesian city of Makassar shattered the calm of Palm Sunday Mass, leaving two bombers dead and at least 20 people wounded.

A destroyed motorbike and the body parts of a man and a woman were found in the location after they attacked the main gate of Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral around 10.30am on March 28.

The two bombers tried to enter the churchyard but a security guard stopped them.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We were suspicious because two perpetrators riding a motorbike tried to get into the churchyard but our security guard stopped them and several seconds later the bomb exploded,” Father Wilhelmus Tulak, a witness of the incident, told UCA News.

Father Tulak, parish priest of the cathedral in Makassar Archdiocese, said that after the bomb exploded he found body parts in front of the cathedral.

He said five cathedral security guards and several congregation members suffered burns and injuries from the blast but nobody was killed.

South Sulawesi police chief Merdisyam said the bomb was a high explosive that injured many people and they were treated at several hospitals in the city.

“We have coordinated with church leaders in the province to tighten security during Holy Week Masses until Easter so such an incident doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Father Fransiskus Nipa, judicial vicariate of the archdiocese, condemned the incident and called on Catholics to remain calm.

“We handed over the case to the security forces,” he said, adding that Masses will be held during Holy Week to Easter.

Related News

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, president of the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia, also condemned the attack.

“The bomb blast doesn’t only hurt Catholics but also all Indonesian people and humanity,” the prelate told UCA News.

“May the incident encourage all of us tirelessly to build true fraternity among fellow citizens of the nation. We leave it to security officers to handle the case well to protect all people.”

Reverend Gomar Gultom, chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, conveyed his condolences to the victims.

“All people should remain calm and not be afraid but alert,” he said, adding that he regretted the attack happened when Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday Mass.

Anwar Abbas, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council, decried the blast as an attack on humanity and said it cannot be tolerated because it contradicted religious values.

“The security office should uncover the motive of the perpetrator and mastermind as well as not relate the incident to religion,” he said.

Stanislaus Riyanta, an intelligence analyst from the University of Indonesia, tied the attackers to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which is affiliated to Islamic State. The terror group bombed three churches in Surabaya, East Java, in 2018 and a cathedral in Jolo in the southern Philippines in 2019.

He said the incident was connected to the arrest of dozens of terrorists in several regions in the country by the police anti-terror squad since January.

President Joko Widodo condemned the incident and said terrorism is a crime against humanity.

"I ask society to stay calm and to continue holding worship services because the state ensures religious people's life," he said.

He ordered national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to investigate the case immediately.

Prabowo and Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, visited the explosion site and victims on March 28.

Pope Francis invited prayers for the victims at the end of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

VIDEO: Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Also Read

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes
Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes
Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill
Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Latest News

Nuns help victims of deadly Equatorial Guinea blasts
Mar 29, 2021
Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit
Mar 29, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Mar 29, 2021
Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow
Mar 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont let distrust despair take us away from experiencing Gods love says pope

Don’t let distrust, despair take us away from experiencing God’s love, says pope
French bishops launch 11point plan to fight clergy sex abuse

French bishops launch 11-point plan to fight clergy sex abuse
Trappists in France blown away by success of online cheese sales

Trappists in France "blown away" by success of online cheese sales

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

The Holy Sees vaccine diplomacy

The Holy See’s vaccine diplomacy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week
Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings

Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings
Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals

Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals
St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day

St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.