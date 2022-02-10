X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Students join Indonesian farmers in geothermal fight

Activists take to the streets in Jakarta and Kupang in support of farmers opposing 'destructive' energy scheme

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: February 10, 2022 09:44 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
4

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

“Words without thoughts”

Feb 7, 2022
7

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
8

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
9

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Students join Indonesian farmers in geothermal fight

Students rally outside Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta on Feb. 9 to demand the government cancel a geothermal project in Flores island. (Photo supplied)

University students have lent their support to Catholic farmers in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province struggling to resist a geothermal project that they claim will destroy their way of life.

The students held simultaneous demonstrations in Kupang, the provincial capital and in Jakarta on Feb. 9, to urge the government to cancel the project.

The rallies were in response to the farmers being told by government officials late last month that the World Bank-funded project with electricity reserves of around 45 megawatts will begin in West Manggarai district on the Catholic-majority island of Flores.

The farmers oppose the geothermal project, which involves generating power using steam produced by the heat emanating from the earth's core, because it would mean drilling sites on their land.

Yusuf Hendra, a student representative, said the Jakarta protest took place outside the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and was an act of solidarity with farmers whose voices were ignored.

“The government unilaterally signed a cooperation agreement with a company to start this project. This one-sided affair raises questions as to whose interests are really being served," he said.

He said drilling points would have a profound impact on farmers’ lives.

"One site is only about 60 meters from a residential area," he said.

Deditus Medium, another student said the failure of another geothermal project on Flores was also a cause for concern.

“A geothermal scheme in Ngada district failed completely and caused severe damage to the surrounding environment. Rice fields cannot be used anymore because the water source has dried up," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At the Kupang protest, students criticized provincial authorities for remaining silent about the project following an earlier rally in West Manggarai district on Feb. 3 by the Catholic Student Association to demand the project be stopped.

The project, which was first touted in 2015, has some support in the area, but many farmers supported by environmental activists still oppose it.

The Catholic Church is split on the issue, with Ruteng Diocese which covers the area supporting the project. Bishop Siprianus Hormat has written to President Joko Widodo supporting it.

Meanwhile, other Church institutions, such as the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission of the Franciscan and Divine Word orders continue to stand with the farmers who oppose it.

Venansius Haryanto from Sunspirit for Justice and Peace, an NGO based in West Manggarai district said one crucial thing about this project is that there is no definite safety or security guarantee for residents.

"No one can give definite guarantees regarding safety. This is necessary following the failure of other such projects," he said.

“There is no argument from the government or energy companies that can totally answer residents' concerns," he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Texas jubilee marks Filipino Catholics' deep faith, religious customs
Texas jubilee marks Filipino Catholics' deep faith, religious customs
Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer
Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer
Philippine labor groups urge faster govt vaccine drive
Philippine labor groups urge faster govt vaccine drive
Support Us

Latest News

Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Feb 11, 2022
Experts accuse Pakistan of ignoring warnings on biased textbooks
Feb 11, 2022
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Feb 11, 2022
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Feb 11, 2022
Texas jubilee marks Filipino Catholics' deep faith, religious customs
Feb 11, 2022
Catholics must ensure supply chains are ethical, speakers say
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022

Features

What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse

Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse
Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court

Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court
Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report

Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report
Bishops weigh in to solve Perus political problems

Bishops weigh in to solve Peru’s political problems
Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions

Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.