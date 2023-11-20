News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines

A 32-year-old mother gets four life terms in prison for sexually abusing her 6-year-old son and 1-year-old girl for profit

Live-streaming child sexual abuse is reported to be prevalent in the Catholic-majority Philippines due to an active underground sex industry.

Live-streaming child sexual abuse is reported to be prevalent in the Catholic-majority Philippines due to an active underground sex industry. (Photo: International Justice Mission)

Ronald O Reyes

By Ronald O Reyes

Published: November 20, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2023 11:02 AM GMT

A court in the Philippines has sentenced a 32-year-old mother to four life terms in prison for exploiting her six-year-old son and one-year-old girl for profit in one of the strongest penalties against online sexual abuse of children.

The conviction is another “testament to the government’s relentless effort” in ending trafficking and online sexual abuse of children, said regional prosecutor Janet Grace Dalisay-Fabrero.

The court decision, dated Oct. 16, was made public on Nov. 15 by the International Justice Mission (IJM), a non-governmental organization that deals with online child abuse in the country.

Live-streaming sex content using children is reported to be prevalent in the Catholic-majority Philippines because of its active underground sex industry, robust remittance infrastructure, inexpensive internet access, and English language proficiency, reports say.

Until November this year, police rescued 1,198 victims, arrested 372 suspects, and convicted 212 for child sex abuse, according to local media reports. 

Nearly 500,000 children were sexually abused online in the Philippines last year, with nearly 250,000 adults perpetrating it, media estimates show.

Traffickers are often relatives of the children -- parents, family members, or close friends. 

Child rights activists say general society and the government need to work together to end online sex abuse of children. 

On Aug. 23, 2022, the government said it had chalked out a “comprehensive approach” to address the problem.

The government has partnered with telecommunications companies and internet service providers to filter the payment for sex abuse content. 

According to IJM, its partnership with the authorities has “led to a dramatic decrease” in the trafficking of children in bars and brothels by up to 30 percent in some cities.

The Catholic church in the country has dedicated a Sunday as the National Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste
It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar
Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization
Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines
Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ban Me Thuot

Diocese of Ban Me Thuot

Ban Me Thuot diocese covers part of the central highlands. In a land area of 21,723 square kilometers, the diocese's

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Diocese of Aurangabad

Diocese of Aurangabad

With a land area of 64,525 square kilometers, the diocese covers the civil districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani,

Read more
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.