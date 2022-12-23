‘Strong action needed' to end Myanmar carnage

Rights advocate says the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council on Dec. 22 is not enough

Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN, speaks at a Security Council meeting during a vote on a draft resolution calling for the immediate end to violence in Myanmar and the release of political prisoners, at UN headquarters in New York on Dec. 22. (Photo: AFP)

An independent human rights expert has warned that the carnage in Myanmar will only worsen without “strong, coordinated action” by UN member states over atrocities committed by the junta in the war-torn country.

Thomas Andrews, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council on Dec. 22 was not enough.

“Demanding that certain actions be taken without any use of the Security Council’s Chapter VII authority will not stop the illegal Myanmar junta from attacking and destroying the lives of the 54 million people being held hostage in Myanmar,” Andrews said in a Dec. 22 statement.

“The systematic gross human rights violations — amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity — being perpetrated daily on the people of Myanmar by an illegal military junta requires strong, coordinated action by UN member states.”

“Decisive action by the Security Council is needed"

The UN’s resolution over Myanmar’s crisis urged the immediate end to all forms of violence, the release of political prisoners including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and the need to respect the rights of women and children.

Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor while China, Russia and India abstained.

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG) has called on the Security Council, building on this resolution, to take further and “stronger action to ensure the swift end of the military junta and its crimes.”

“Decisive action by the Security Council is needed to save the lives of the people of Myanmar and prevent further destabilization of the region,” the NUG said.

Rights groups see it as an overdue resolution that failed to include urgent measures including an arms embargo, targeted sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders and a referral of the situation to the International Criminal Court.

The UN resolution comes as the military regime continues its reign of terror against civilians across the country by raiding villages, burning homes, attacking with air strikes and heavy weaponry and killing innocent civilians.

“It is clearly time for the creation of a working coalition of nations"

“It is therefore imperative that those nations with the political will to support the people of Myanmar take coordinated action immediately to end the carnage,” Andrews said.

“It is clearly time for the creation of a working coalition of nations who are willing to stand with the people of Myanmar by providing what they need most — action.”

More than 2,500 people have been killed and at least 16,000 arrested since last February’s coup, according to rights groups.

The junta has ramped up its abuses and continues committing atrocities that include mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Backed by the UN, the US and the European Union, ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis but has been ineffective in pressuring the military regime.

