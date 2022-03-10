X
Striking NagaWorld casino workers released in Cambodia

UN rights commissioner warns against using the pandemic as a pretext to detain strikers

Striking NagaWorld casino workers released in Cambodia

Former employees of the NagaWorld casino and rights activists release balloons to mark International Women's Day and to demand the release of jailed trade unionists in front of Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Updated: March 10, 2022 05:57 AM GMT

About 200 striking Cambodian casino workers have been released from detention after a violent crackdown and stinging rebukes from the United Nations and the United States, prompting Cambodian authorities to announce a high-level meeting aimed at resolving the three-month dispute.

Workers were initially detained for violating Covid-19 protocols and were ferried to quarantine facilities against their will where they refused to submit to tests without an official order.

The dispute with billionaire casino owner Chen Lip Keong has emerged as a major human rights issue in Cambodia, where a crackdown on dissent has persisted since 2017 in response to long-running anti-government street demonstrations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was troubled by the “use of Covid-19 restrictions to further erode democratic and civic space, including as a pretext to break a lawful strike” by workers at the NagaWorld casino complex.

“In contrast to measures applied to the general public, strikers have been arbitrarily detained and forced to test multiple times for Covid-19,” she said in a statement.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said he had serious concerns about criminal charges being used against those who were peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly.

NagaWorld casino management claimed workers were laid off to reduce costs amid the pandemic but many have not accepted severance packages under a mutual separation plan, claiming the company’s offer was inadequate

He also called on authorities to release all detained unionists and drop charges against workers while moving to constructively resolve the dispute, which began in December with about 2,000 striking workers demanding the reinstatement of more than 300 union leaders and delegates.

His statement made a pointed reference to International Women’s Day, noting “the courage of women union leaders in Cambodia who have bravely led their union at the NagaWorld casino.”

NagaWorld casino management claimed workers were laid off to reduce costs amid the pandemic but many have not accepted severance packages under a mutual separation plan, claiming the company’s offer was inadequate.

Strikers are also demanding the unconditional release of another 11 workers who were arrested after Phnom Penh City Hall repeatedly warned their protests were illegal and a threat to public order and social security, adding striking leaders had not heeded police instructions.

Cambodia’s permanent representative to the UN, Sokkhoeurn An, said authorities had “exercised the utmost restraint” when detaining protesters, claiming 130 had tested positive and that Bachelet was “ill-advised and selective” in her comments.

In a bid to resolve the dispute, Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng was expected to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the dispute, according to a letter seen by Voice Of Democracy.

The letter says the meeting will include heads of the national police, Phnom Penh court, municipal police, military police and officials from the ministries of the interior, labor and justice.

