News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Stop violence against women, pope says

Pope Francis sends a message to organizers of a campaign in Italy to combat violence against women

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience on Nov. 8 at St Peter's square in The Vatican.

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience on Nov. 8 at St Peter's square in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: November 10, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Calling violence against women a "poisonous weed" that must be eradicated, Pope Francis also told the media that their campaigns to stop the violence often are offset by the way they glorify a person's ability "to attract and dominate the other."

"In too many places and too many situations, women are put in the background, they are considered 'inferior,' objects; and when a person is reduced to a thing, then one no longer sees her dignity, she is considered just property that can be used in any way and even killed," the pope said in a message read on Italy's RAI 1 radio station Nov. 9.

The radio and a shelter for abused women in Milan planned a full day of broadcasts to educate the public about the ongoing problem of violence against women.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

To combat the violence, the pope said, one must go to the roots, which "are cultural and mental and grow in the dirt of prejudice, possession, and injustice."

"How many women are overwhelmed by the burden and drama of violence," he said. "How many are mistreated, abused, enslaved, victims of bullying by those who think they can dispose of their bodies and their lives, forced to surrender to the greed of men."

The media, he said, "still play an ambiguous role" by championing women's rights sometimes but also continuously glamorizing "hedonism and consumerism, whose models, both male and female, follow the criteria of success, self-assertion, competition and the power to attract and dominate the other."

"Where there is domination, there is abuse," Pope Francis said. "Love does not demand prisoners."

People of goodwill cannot remain indifferent or silent when so many women are suffering violence, abuse, and exploitation, he said.

An added consideration for Catholics, he said, is knowing that "from the heart and flesh of a woman, salvation entered the world."

"How we treat women, in all her dimensions, reveals our level of humanity," Pope Francis said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cemetery app helps Korean Catholics trace lost loved ones Cemetery app helps Korean Catholics trace lost loved ones
Coats for Kids program makes broad impact Coats for Kids program makes broad impact
Court grants Sisters of Life protection from state's probe Court grants Sisters of Life protection from state's probe
Stop violence against women, pope says Stop violence against women, pope says
Body 'every hour' in deadliest army raid on West Bank Body 'every hour' in deadliest army raid on West Bank
Japanese Buddhist priest counsels scam victims Japanese Buddhist priest counsels scam victims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Xiangtan is a prefecture-level city in Hunan province, China. The hometowns of several

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Xiangyang

Diocese of Xiangyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xiangyang/Siangyang is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.