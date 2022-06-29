News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Stop custodial torture and deaths in Bangladesh, demand activists

At least 28 people have died in police custody in the past couple of years, according to media reports

Mohsin Howlader (right), seen with his family at their house in Dhaka on Feb. 9, shows pictures of his 14-year-old son Rakib, who died while in police custody in 2018

Mohsin Howlader (right), seen with his family at their house in Dhaka on Feb. 9, shows pictures of his 14-year-old son Rakib, who died while in police custody in 2018. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

By UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: June 29, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2022 05:42 AM GMT

Human rights activists have expressed serious concern about Bangladesh’s failure to end custodial torture and killings.

Dhaka-based human rights group Ain O Salis Kendra (Law and Arbitration Center), quoting media reports, said at least 28 people have died in police custody in the past two years and five this year.

The group raised the issue at a program organized by the Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust (BLAST) to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in Dhaka on June 27.

The South Asian country's Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013, stipulates that police and other law enforcement agencies cannot extract confessional statements through torture.

The law says “any custodian torturing a detainee … attempting to commit, aiding and abetting to commit, or conspiring to commit an offense would be liable of committing offenses defined under the law.”

For any death in custody, the custodian would be awarded rigorous life imprisonment and the government must compensate family members of the affected, as the law prescribes.

“The job of the police is to conduct an investigation and submit the finding to the court. But what is happening in Bangladesh is torture, which often forces an innocent person to turn into a criminal"

But even though it has been nearly a decade since the law was enacted, only 24 cases have been tracked and action initiated against law enforcement agencies, said human rights activist Nur Khan Liton. 

“People are too scared. After being tortured, no one dares to file a case against law enforcement officials,” Liton told UCA News.

Physical torture during police interrogation has become a tradition in Bangladesh, said Father Anthony Sen, secretary of the justice and peace commission of Dinajpur Diocese.

“The job of the police is to conduct an investigation and submit the finding to the court. But what is happening in Bangladesh is torture, which often forces an innocent person to turn into a criminal. This practice is reprehensible and not acceptable,” the priest said.

Human rights organizations are demanding the government’s intervention to stop physical abuse and deaths in custody while working to raise public awareness on the issue.

Bangladesh is committed to stopping custodial torture and deaths as a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture (UNCAT), which prohibits torture, cruelty and degrading punishment or treatment in the custody of law enforcers.

About 4,000 people have become victims of extrajudicial and custodial killings in Bangladesh over the past two decades, according to Dhaka-based rights group Odhikar (Rights).

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job
Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh
Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president
Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka
Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election
World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

A synodal Church must listen to the voice of all the baptized

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.