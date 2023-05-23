News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Stockpiling nukes is risk to global security, pope says

In message to G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima, Pope Francis appeals for pursuit of peace based on equality and solidarity

G7 leaders gathered at the Hiroshima Summit in Japan

G7 leaders gathered at the Hiroshima Summit in Japan. (Photo: ANSA/ Vatican news)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: May 23, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2023 04:35 AM GMT

Global security cannot be guaranteed through stockpiling nuclear weapons but must be centered on an "equitable distribution of the world's goods," Pope Francis said.

In a message to G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima, Japan, May 19-21, the pope wrote that the location of the international summit "forcefully proclaims the inadequacy of nuclear arms to respond effectively to today's great threats to peace and to ensure national and international security."

The pope recalled his 2019 visit to Hiroshima in which he said the use of nuclear weapons is "a crime not only against the dignity of human beings, but against any possible future for our common home."

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Leaders from the world's wealthiest industrial nations, including U.S. President Joe Biden, participated in the G7 summit which this year focused heavily on China and on the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated as an invited guest and traveled to Japan as part of a diplomatic tour that also took him to Saudi Arabia and to Europe. He met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on May 13.

In his message dated May 19, the pope urged G7 leaders to consider "the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental impact" that would result from using nuclear weapons, as well as "the waste and poor allocation of human and economic resources involved in their development," adding that the mere possession of nuclear weapons creates a "climate of fear and suspicion" which compromise trust between nations.

"In this context, nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction represent a multiplier of risk that offers only an illusion of peace," he wrote.

Pope Francis said that particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the persistence of armed conflicts, including "the devastating war now being fought on Ukrainian soil," international actors must develop a holistic view of global security that includes ensuring access to food and water, health care, energy sources and respect for the environment.

"An integral concept of security can serve to anchor multilateralism and international cooperation between government and nongovernment actors on the basis of the profound interconnection between these issues," he wrote, leading to "an approach of responsible multilateral cooperation."

In the summit's outcome document, the G7 leaders underscored their commitment to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in which nuclear powers including the United States and Russia agreed to pursue nuclear disarmament aimed at the ultimate elimination of their nuclear arsenals.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

3 held in Cambodia for planning 'peasant revolution' 3 held in Cambodia for planning 'peasant revolution'
Thai coalition inks deal, but silent on royal insult reform Thai coalition inks deal, but silent on royal insult reform
NY priest draws on Vietnam experience to minister to others NY priest draws on Vietnam experience to minister to others
Pope adds Fátima visit to World Youth Day trip Pope adds Fátima visit to World Youth Day trip
Stockpiling nukes is risk to global security, pope says Stockpiling nukes is risk to global security, pope says
Asian bishops play it safe, offer no clear vision for Asia Asian bishops play it safe, offer no clear vision for Asia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sultanpet

Diocese of Sultanpet

The new diocese of Sultanpet, include the civil district of Palakkad in the state of Kerala, is bordered by the

Read more
Archdiocese of Bangkok

Archdiocese of Bangkok

In a land area of 18,831 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory includes Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi,

Read more
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Archdiocese of Shenyang

Archdiocese of Shenyang

In a land area of 146,000 square kilometers, the Chinese government-sanctioned diocesan territory covers the provincial

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.