X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

State-funded abortions increase in US, data shows

Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest abortion provider

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 22, 2021 09:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
2

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
3

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
4

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

Feb 20, 2021
5

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
6

A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
7

Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Feb 19, 2021
8

Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists

Feb 19, 2021
9

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'

Feb 19, 2021
10

Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan

Feb 19, 2021
Support UCA News
State-funded abortions increase in US, data shows

Planned Parenthood performed 354,871 abortions in 2019-20, a 2.7 percent increase from 2018-19. (Image: Pixabay)

State-funded abortions in the United States have increased by close to 3 percent, according to the latest data from Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood performed 354,871 abortions in 2019-20, a 2.7 percent increase from 2018-19, which was a 3 percent increase from the year before that, the organization’s latest annual report states.

“Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, not health care,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, in response to the report.

She told Catholic News Agency that state-funded abortions increased “when US abortions overall have long been on the decline.”

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider. Due to its abortion business, some members of Congress and the Trump administration have sought to separate the organization from Medicaid funding and federal family planning funding.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The Trump administration issued a rule in February 2019 prohibiting grantees in the federal Title X family planning program from referring for abortions or being co-located with abortion clinics.

The Title X Family Planning Program is a federal grant program for low-income patients to receive family planning and reproductive health services. Its regulations prohibit funds from being used for abortion care, though health centers that provide abortions have received Title X funds.

Rather than comply with the regulations, Planned Parenthood withdrew from the program in August 2019, forfeiting an estimated $60 million in annual funding.

Despite withdrawing from Title X, the group received more than $618 million in government funding in the 2019-20 year—an increase of $1.3 million from the previous year.

Media reported in February last year that states were already moving to fund the organization in their budgets to cover the Title X funding shortfall. Planned Parenthood also receives reimbursements from Medicaid for services, although Medicaid cannot pay for elective abortions by law.

Related News

The White House, meanwhile, has reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s support for federal funding of Planned Parenthood, and Biden has issued guidance saying that states can’t refuse to fund the organization with Medicaid dollars.

Biden also supports repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding of elective abortions.
Dannenfelser warned against efforts by Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups to loosen federal restrictions on the abortion pill regimen, making it available over-the-counter and through the postal service. Currently, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations require that the abortion pill be prescribed in-person at a health clinic.

“We will never quit fighting to stop taxpayer funding of the abortion industry and provide the life-affirming alternatives women and families deserve,” she said.

In comparison to the number of abortions performed last year, Planned Parenthood said its affiliates provided 8,626 “prenataervices,” 2,110 instances of “miscarriage care,” 31,912 “family practice services,” and 2,667 “adoption referrals.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute
Feb 22, 2021
Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest
Feb 22, 2021
Indonesian govt moves to revise controversial cyberlaw
Feb 22, 2021
State-funded abortions increase in US, data shows
Feb 22, 2021
Pope visits holocaust survivor, thanks her for her witness
Feb 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Feb 21, 2021
The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized

The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized
Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs

Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs
Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarahs resignation from Worship congregation

Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarah's resignation from Worship congregation
Faith leaders express deep concerns about dangerous political climate in El Salvador

Faith leaders express “deep concerns” about dangerous political climate in El Salvador
Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council

Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer

Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer
Deliver Lord all the suffering people

Deliver Lord all the suffering people
St. Polycarp of Smyrna

St. Polycarp of Smyrna
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.