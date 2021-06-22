X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

St. Thomas More inspires Filipino lawyers on feast day

Group says it wishes politicians in the Philippines could have the same convictions as the English martyr

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: June 22, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2021 07:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
2

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
3

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
6

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
7

Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 

Jun 21, 2021
8

Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring

Jun 21, 2021
9

Bishops urge welcome for migrants crossing English Channel

Jun 22, 2021
10

Old churches go up in flames in Canadian indigenous communities

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
St. Thomas More inspires Filipino lawyers on feast day

St. Thomas More was executed in 1535. (Photo supplied)

A group of Catholic lawyers and churchgoers in the Philippines paid tribute to St. Thomas More, patron saint of lawyers and politicians, on his feast day on June 22 at a school named after him.

Lawyers and parishioners gathered at St. Thomas More Academy in Cavite province, south of Manila, to honor the English lawyer and judge beheaded by King Henry VIII.

St. Thomas More opposed the Protestant Reformation in England and was a staunch critic of the Church of England headed by the king.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He refused to recognize the king’s authority as supreme head of the Church of England by refusing to take an oath of allegiance and criticized the annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. These acts of defiance led to his execution on July 6, 1535.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the feast of a great man who did not compromise his religious convictions and loyalty to the Catholic Church for selfish gain. St. Thomas More is the patron saint of lawyers and civil servants because he spoke and stood for what is true until his death,” lawyer and devotee Jason Laceda told UCA News.

He said there are “very few” Catholics in the Philippines who know the story of the English saint and the principles he died for, so his group has been spreading devotion to him.

We need politicians like St. Thomas More who put God first in everything

“We, Filipinos, have so many devotions and novenas to saints. But there are very few of us who pray to St. Thomas More, knowing that our country is facing so many political problems like graft and corruption. We need politicians like St. Thomas More who put God first in everything,” Laceda said.

“Our leaders should be like St. Thomas More. When he faced his executioner, he said ‘I die the king’s faithful servant, but God’s servant first.’ I hope we can hear the same words from our own leaders.” 

CaloocanBishop Pablo Virgilio David likewise posted the saint’s letter to his daughter Margaret to honor the saint’s martyrdom.

“I am tempted to think that this letter of Sir Thomas More could have landed in the hands of King Henry VIII. It could have been the reason why the king had him beheaded,” said Bishop David.

Related News

“Do not let your mind be troubled over anything that shall happen to me in this world. Nothing can come but what God wills. And I am very sure that whatever that be, however bad it may seem, it shall indeed be the best,” the saint wrote.

Also Read

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Vietnam's new Benedictine abbot installed
Vietnam's new Benedictine abbot installed
Indonesian Islamic school faces desecration backlash
Indonesian Islamic school faces desecration backlash
Malaysian bishops to contribute to Covid-19 fund
Malaysian bishops to contribute to Covid-19 fund
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Jun 23, 2021
No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial begins
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Taliban leaders eye victory in Afghanistan after US exit
Jun 23, 2021
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Jun 23, 2021
Vatican official urges end to Mexico's divisions, violence
Jun 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The collapse of the US bishops conference

The collapse of the US bishops' conference
Francis takes on the movements

Francis takes on the movements
Diocese spearheads opposition against charter cities in Honduras

Diocese spearheads opposition against “charter cities” in Honduras
Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to SantEgidio

Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to Sant'Egidio

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vaticans social justice office

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vatican’s social justice office
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You are faithful to the end

Lord, You are faithful to the end
Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets

Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets
Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day

Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.