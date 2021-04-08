St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics

Catholics in Indonesia are holding a series of events to mark the special year dedicated to St. Joseph. (Photo supplied)

Joseph Colorosa remembers very well how God answered his intercessory prayers to St. Joseph last year.

“I was planning to renovate my house but finding it hard to get someone to do the work. At the time, I was attending a nine-day Novena to St. Joseph in an East Jakarta parish. My intention was to get construction workers as soon as possible so that my house could be renovated immediately,” the 50-year-old from East Jakarta told UCA News.

“A few days later, someone approached me and asked me if I needed construction workers. That was the time I realized that God, through St. Joseph, had answered my prayer.”

The father of one daughter has been a great devotee of St. Joseph since 2005. He has kept various statues of the patron saint of workers in his house ever since. He also has a collection of books on the saint.

“My baptismal name is Joseph, so I often say intercessory prayers to St. Joseph. Second, I truly admire the saint as he was a person with a sincere heart, a person who did not talk much but worked hard,” he said.

