News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s new bishop to focus on tea workers' plight

Bishop-elect Jude Nisantha Silva of Badulla says poverty and lack of rights plague plantation workers

Sri Lanka’s new bishop to focus on tea workers' plight

Bishop-elect Jude Nisantha Silva of Badulla in Sri Lanka addresses a gathering in this undated photo. (Photo: dioceseofbadulla.org)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 01, 2023 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2023 07:43 AM GMT

A new Sri Lankan bishop says he will focus his ministry on inter-religious dialogue and issues affecting tea plantation workers, a legacy of British colonial days that made the South Asian nation one of the world's top four tea producers.

Bishop-elect Jude Nisantha Silva of Badulla, said inter-religious dialogue in his multi-ethnic diocese in the lower central hills region is a key issue as are those of tea plantations, as they contribute 20 percent to the economy of Badulla, which also serves as the capital city of Uva Province.

Pope Francis on Jan. 30 named Father Silva, director of the Uva Socio-Economic and Community Development Center as the new bishop of Badulla, known for its marginalized tea plantations workers, who eke out a living on less than US$2.67 per day.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The current economic crisis in the country has a severe impact on plantation workers.... They used to eat three meals a day, but now it is limited to one meal," said 52-year-old Bishop-elect Silva.

It is more than 200 years since tea workers were brought to Sri Lanka from India, but we failed to provide them with even their basic rights, he observed.

He said that the majority of the people in the diocese are suffering from extreme poverty.

Migrant Indian workers from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were brought to Sri Lanka by the British in the 1820s as the highlands lacked cheap workers. Thousands of expatriate qulis (workers) arrived and by the turn of the century, 7 percent of Sri Lanka’s population comprised plantation workers from India.

More than 52 percent of plantation workers in Sri Lanka are landless women. Though with branding and marketing, the value of the end product is high, workers in Sri Lanka are placed at the bottom of the value chain.

Coupled with lengthy power cuts, fuel shortages and soaring inflation, the Sri Lankan tea industry is passing through a “near total breakdown", according to plantation associations.

In the first quarter of last year, tea production fell 15 percent — its lowest since 2009. Workers in Sri Lanka produce 300 million kilograms of tea annually as the island nation is predominantly an orthodox tea producer.

Nilani Fernando from Badulla diocese said the new bishop would be an asset to the missionary Church.

"The majority of the people are suffering from extreme poverty in the diocese and they hope the newly appointed bishop will address their issues," said Fernando, a teacher, who added that farmers in the diocese have also fallen on hard times.

The yield from paddy cultivation may fall by 50 percent this season, due to rice yellowing. However, the authorities have failed to provide proper solutions, she said.

Bishop-elect Silva was born on May 5, 1970, in Moratuwa near the capital Colombo. He was ordained a priest on Oct. 2, 2001. Earlier, he was a judicial vicar and director of a diocesan Caritas.

His ordination and installation will be held on April 22 at St.Mary's Cathedral in Badulla diocese, which has 22,000 Catholics in 19 parishes out of a total local population of 1,651,000. 

Bishop-elect Silva said he hopes to work with Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim leaders to pave the way for interfaith harmony in the diocese.

"I hope to build interfaith committees represented by religious leaders and lay people in all parishes of the diocese," he told UCA News after the Vatican’s announcement.

He said that the Church needs the support of other religions to continue its work.

The diocese was  established in 1972. Bishop D. Leo Nanayakkara, O.S.B, and Bishop J. Winston S. Fernando, SSS, were its former prelates.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Lawyers decry secrecy behind Japanese executions Lawyers decry secrecy behind Japanese executions
Philippine govt declares Manila Bay ‘dead’ Philippine govt declares Manila Bay ‘dead’
Sri Lanka’s new bishop to focus on tea workers' plight Sri Lanka’s new bishop to focus on tea workers' plight
Pakistan mosque blast was 'revenge against police' Pakistan mosque blast was 'revenge against police'
Pope denounces 'economic colonialism' plundering Congo Pope denounces 'economic colonialism' plundering Congo
Pope preaches peace, cooperation, resilience in Congo Pope preaches peace, cooperation, resilience in Congo
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Xuan Loc

Diocese of Xuan Loc

In a land area of 5,955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Dong Nai province and Binh Duong province's Di

Read more
Diocese of Qingdao

Diocese of Qingdao

Qingdao Diocese covers seven districts (Chengyang, Huangdao, Laoshan, Licang, Jiaozhou, Shibei, Shinan and Sifang) and

Read more
Diocese of Pyay

Diocese of Pyay

Pyay Diocese covers 50,292 square kilometers and the whole Rakhine State, in the extreme west of Myanmar. One township

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.