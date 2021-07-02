X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage

Only 30 people attended Mass at the shrine revered by Catholics and non-Catholics alike

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: July 02, 2021 08:20 AM GMT

Updated: July 02, 2021 08:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
2

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation

Jun 29, 2021
3

India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Jul 1, 2021
4

Controversial land deal revisits India's Eastern Church

Jun 30, 2021
5

Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood

Jul 1, 2021
6

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
7

Myanmar pastors charged after holding peace prayers

Jul 1, 2021
8

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
9

Pope appoints bishops for two vacant Indian dioceses

Jun 30, 2021
10

Sri Lankan activists call for end to heavy-handed policing

Jun 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage

The Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mary Nirmala, a Sunday school teacher from Negombo, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu with her parents every year in her childhood. Now she follows the tradition by visiting the shrine with her husband and two children.

Every year on July 2, Madhu shrine is usually filled with thousands of devotees. The shrine, which is considered the holiest Catholic shrine in Sri Lanka, is a major pilgrimage destination and place of worship for Catholics.

Nirmala vowed to come to Madhu with her youngest child every year after the child was cured of a disease that doctors said couldn’t be cured.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Unfortunately, this year there is no opportunity for Nirmala to visit because the government has imposed travel restrictions and religious places are closed.

Even during the height of the civil war, she visited Madhu shrine, but the Covid-19 pandemic has stymied her pilgrimage this year.

Instead Nirmala and her children watched the Madhu feast on television on July 2.

This is a time we need Mother Mary's intervention to save our country from Covid

Madhu shrine, 220 kilometers north of capital Colombo, was damaged by shelling in 1999, and about 40 Tamils, including children, were killed. In 2008, a mine exploded close to the church, killing 20 people including 11 children. The 400-year-old shrine became home to thousands of refugees on several occasions.

Pope Francis visited Madhu when he came to Sri Lanka in 2015.

The shrine remains a special place for Sri Lankan Catholics, both among the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamils. Its main statue of Mary is reputed to have healing powers and is venerated by Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

Bishop Emmanuel Fernando of Mannar requested devotees not to visit the shrine on July 2.

Related News

Processions and other events have been prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 30 people including Auxiliary Bishop Anton Ranjith of Colombo, Bishop Harold Anthony Perera of Kurunegala and Bishop Emmanuel Fernando of Mannar attended a service in the church and the faithful participated in the Mass via television and social media from their homes.

Bishop Perera said 30 years of war ended after the Madhu statue visited the southern part of the country.

"This is a time we need Mother Mary's intervention to save our country from Covid," he said during his sermon.

"Many disasters have come to the country after the Easter Sunday attacks. Victims have not yet received justice. The recommendations of the Presidential Commission report have not been implemented. But God can do everything. Let's recite the rosary together for the country," said Bishop Perera.

In times of peace, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all over Sri Lanka go to Madhu shrine during feasts.

In the shrine, all Sinhalese, Tamils, Catholics and Buddhists can be seen as brothers and sisters working together in unity

Like Nirmala, Tamil Catholic teacher Shreenika Subashini used to visit the shrine every year. She said there are many rituals that people perform before starting the Madhu pilgrimage.

"They go to their parish church and attend confession, light candles and develop good will to suit the pilgrimage," Subashini recalled after attending the televised Mass.

"Madhu shrine is a symbol of peace in the north and south. In the shrine, all Sinhalese, Tamils, Catholics and Buddhists can be seen as brothers and sisters working together in unity," said Subashini.

The church contains a statue of the Virgin Mary, which was brought for safe keeping from the Dutch in the 17th century and was consecrated in 1944.

"More than 250,000 Catholics flock to the shrine from every part of the country for the feasts in July and August," said Subashini, adding that devotees recite the rosary, observe Holy Hours and sing hymns.

Also Read

Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors
Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors
Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith
Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith
Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics
Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Indian authorities ordered to help migrant workers
Indian authorities ordered to help migrant workers
India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal
India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses
Jul 2, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Indonesian Church seeks Widodo's support in 'sex slave' case
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid
Jul 2, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Remembering John Paul IIs angry outburst during World Pride 2000

Remembering John Paul II's angry outburst during World Pride 2000
The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne

The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne
Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

The strange experiences that we encounter

The strange experiences that we encounter
Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID19

Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID-19

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle
Lord, thank You for making me part of You

Lord, thank You for making me part of You
O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas

O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas
St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.