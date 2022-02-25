Sri Lankans to gather at Vatican to seek justice for Easter attack

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is due to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Feb. 27. (Photo supplied)

Sri Lankans have been invited to gather at the Vatican to advocate for justice for Easter attack victims as Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is poised to meet Pope Francis at the weekend.

Cardinal Ranjith recently said he would take up the 2019 terrorist atrocity with Pope Francis.

The pope had written a letter in January to the cardinal promising to pay close attention to developments and to pray constantly for the people of Sri Lanka as well as extend all necessary support to all those who seek justice.

Stephen Muller, coordinator for the World Organization for Justice, invited Sri Lankans in Italy and other countries in Europe to come to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican at 10.30am on Feb. 27. Cardinal Ranjith is scheduled to meet Pope Francis that day.

"There have been announcements that a full report of the Easter attacks has been released, but we have doubts about that and we do not know its content," said Muller.

The 88 volumes, including the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, were submitted to parliament on Feb. 22.

Let's gather at the Vatican to pray for justice and to give spiritual strength to the Holy Father and Cardinal Ranjith

The Sri Lankan Church has repeatedly asked the government to release the commission’s report.

Cardinal Ranjith is not happy with the government investigations so far.

"The government has not fulfilled any of its promises to us. This has been made a joke by protecting the heads of state and high officials who were aware of the attack and did not take action to prevent it," said the prelate.

Meanwhile, former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former inspector-general of police Pujith Jayasundara have been released in connection with the Easter attack.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A group of suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath was suspected to be behind the bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019. The attacks killed 269 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and left around 500 injured.

Aruni Lakshika, who lives in Milan, Italy, said she stands for justice with all Sri Lankans abroad.

"Let's gather at the Vatican to pray for justice and to give spiritual strength to the Holy Father and Cardinal Ranjith," Lakshika said.

"On Sunday, all others can join by praying the rosary from wherever they are. All of you can participate as a unique chain. Let us all come together to get out of this unjust situation so that justice should be done for us."

Local media have highlighted different stories about Cardinal Ranjith's trip to the Vatican and there is intense curiosity regarding the purpose of his sudden departure to the Holy See.

On Feb. 15, Cardinal Ranjith said the Church would work with the Vatican to help find justice for the victims.

A senior priest from Colombo Archdiocese who wished to remain anonymous said Cardinal Ranjith’s trip is a routine visit to the Vatican.