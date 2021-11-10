X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods

Catholic priests and nuns join fishers to oppose the acquisition of their land around Muthurajawela wetlands

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: November 10, 2021 07:02 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 07:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
7

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods

A street demonstration by fishermen, women and Easter attack victims against a new gazette notification to acquire their lands for protection of wetlands in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 9. (Photo: UCA News reporter)

Priests and nuns joined a street demonstration by hundreds of fishermen, women and Easter attack victims to oppose a new gazette notification to acquire land around the ecologically sensitive Muthurajawela wetlands.

The demonstrators also demanded justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Catholic Church has filed a writ application before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the gazette notification. “The acquisition of the lands will be a great disaster for the people,” said Father Jayantha Nimal, parish priest of St. Nicholas Church in Bopitiya.

Addressing the demonstrators on the streets of Negombo on Nov. 9, he urged rulers not to deprive the people of their right to live freely. The acquisitions of land around the wetlands will cause great damage to the environment as well as the fishing community, Father Nimal warned.

“We ask the government to listen to the voice of the people,” he said.

Father Ranjith Terry, the parish priest of St. Mary's Church at Pitipana in Negombo, urged people to remain united in the fight for justice.

Romel Fernando, who participated in the demonstrations, said the government wanted to undermine the activities of the priests and rights activist

Human rights activist Brito Fernando said: “We took to the streets to tell the government that we would not remain silent while our lands and sea are being taken away.”

The government’s stated purpose is to protect the Muthurajawela wetlands, named one of the 41 internationally important wetlands in the country by the Asian Wetland Inventory of 1989.

According to a study done by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the zone consists of 209 species of animals along with 194 species of trees, 40 species of fish, 31 species of reptiles, 102 species of birds and 48 species of butterflies. It has 18 out of 22 mangrove species.

Romel Fernando, who participated in the demonstrations, said the government wanted to undermine the activities of the priests and rights activists.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“God has always been on the side of the oppressed and poor,” Fernando reminded rulers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of priests and nuns observed a silent protest near the Supreme Court in Colombo in support of Father Cyril Gamini while his application was being heard on Nov. 8.

Father Gamini had filed a fundamental rights application to prevent any attempt being made by the Criminal Investigation Department to arrest him after summoning him to record a statement regarding his comments on the investigation into the Easter Sunday bombings.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India
Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Nov 10, 2021
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Nov 10, 2021
US journalist charged by Myanmar with terrorism, sedition
Nov 10, 2021
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Nov 10, 2021
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Nov 10, 2021
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Nov 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Educators are intrinsic to Churchs mission in Costa Rica

Educators are intrinsic to Church’s mission in Costa Rica
Vaticans foreign minister goes to Moscow

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ goes to Moscow
The Church must be political but bipartisan

"The Church must be political... but bipartisan"
Getting the feel for what synodality means

Getting the feel for what synodality means
Nigerias first cardinal the son of a polygamist

Nigeria’s first cardinal: the son of a polygamist

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.