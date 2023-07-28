News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre

No one held accountable for thousands of deaths, displacement, destruction of properties and businesses, activists say

Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to observe the anniversary of anti-Tamil rioting that started in the year 1983 also known as ‘Black July’ near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2023 11:30 AM GMT

Sri Lankan rights activists have urged justice for the Black July massacre on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the ethno-majoritarian riots which later descended into a brutal 26-year armed conflict in the island nation.

Sriyan Mariathas, a human rights defender from the minority Tamil community said no one has been held accountable for the death of thousands of people and destruction of properties and businesses 40 years ago.

Up to now, no justice has been served and no compensation given, he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mariathas who witnessed that dark episode, alleged that police and pro-Sinhala groups from the majority community obstructed the commemoration ceremonies in the capital Colombo and other places.

However, Mariathas managed to attend two events.  They were organized by rights groups like North-South Brotherhood, the Socialist Youth Union, and the Tamil National People's Front. 

The participants were spotted with black flags in some places.

In 1983, innocent Tamil civilians were targeted by armed mobs who killed 3,000 people. The week-long massacre that started on July 24 injured 25,000 people, destroyed 5,000 shops and 18,000 homes, and uprooted 150,000 civilians. 

The unrest reached the Welikada jail, the largest prison in Sri Lanka, and claimed 53 prisoners’ lives.

The sectarian state-sponsored pogroms against the country’s Tamil community by the majoritarian Sinhalese community later paved the way for a 26-year-old armed conflict, spearheaded by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), an armed pro-Tamil group. 

The civil war killed more than 100,000 people, displaced 800,000, and set development back by decades in the 22 million import-oriented Indian Ocean nation.

The conflict ended in May 2009 when LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan army.

The immediate trigger for the nationwide riots 40 years ago was the attack on an army jeep in Gurunagar, in Jaffna, an LTTE stronghold in the northern part of the country, on July 23 night. Thirteen army men lost their lives as they were fired upon by the LTTE.

In a show of strength, the government brought the dead bodies from the conflict-hit north to the south which made Sinhalese people angry towards Tamils.

"The week-long riots were state-sponsored against the minority Tamil community by the majoritarian Sinhalese," said Mariathas who lost his business and house in the riots.

"The massacre and the destruction were the result of political decisions of the country's leaders and the government's grand silence led to widespread violence, deaths, destruction, and the displacement of numerous Tamils," he said.

A Catholic priest from the Colombo archdiocese said no politicians, rulers, gangs, or civilians have been held accountable for the violence against Tamils and the heinous crimes.

The priest, who did not want to be named, recalled the role of Sister Mary Agneta from the Sisters of the Apostolic Carmel who was killed in Badulla diocese while protecting Tamil civilians and a priest.

"Because of giving protection to innocent Tamils at a dangerous time, the nun happened to sacrifice her life for others' safety,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Policies of ‘ethnocide’ must end, including in China Policies of ‘ethnocide’ must end, including in China
Korean pop music fans call for action to save the planet Korean pop music fans call for action to save the planet
Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre Sri Lankans mark 40th anniversary of ‘Black July’ massacre
Vietnam’s elderly fight ongoing battle against misery, loneliness Vietnam’s elderly fight ongoing battle against misery, loneliness
Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation Asian bishops back campaign against fossil fuel proliferation
Around 30 passengers die in Philippine ferry mishap Around 30 passengers die in Philippine ferry mishap
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Gurgaon is a leading financial and industrial hub in India, situated in the National Capital Region near the Indian

Read more
Diocese of Wonju

Diocese of Wonju

In a land area of 8,931 square kilometers, the Wonju diocesan territory includes the cities of Donghae (part),

Read more
Diocese of Nancheng

Diocese of Nancheng

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nancheng is a diocese located in the city of Nancheng in

Read more
Diocese of Borongan

Diocese of Borongan

In a land area of 4,339.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Eastern Samar. Eastern

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.