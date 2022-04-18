News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans demand justice for Easter attack victims

Former cricketer stages a 24-hour hunger strike for the 269 people who died in the bombings

Sri Lankans demand justice for Easter attack victims

Christian priests, nuns and laypeople at a street protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter attack victims in Sri Lanka. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: April 18, 2022 06:27 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2022 06:57 AM GMT

Sri Lankans of all hues stood united in their demand for justice for victims of the 2019 Easter attack while also pressurizing the government to quit for the economic good of the beleaguered island nation.

Several events were held in memory of those killed in the terrorist atrocity, including a non-violent protest in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo, on April 17.

Former cricketer Dhammika Prasad fasted for 24 hours as part of a Satyagraha (a non-violent protest seeking truth) demanding punishment for the real perpetrators of the Easter attack at a protest ground in Colombo.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A group of Sri Lankan men and women dressed as the dead staged a peaceful protest walk from Aluthkade to Galle Face while the Young Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Colombo held a march from St. Lucia's Cathedral to St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, one of three churches attacked in 2019 during an atrocity that killed 269 people and injured more than 500.

Buddhist monks and other religious leaders too participated in events throughout the day.

Ruwini Anuththara, a victim of the Easter attack, said it was time for all the politicians to go home. “God always listens to the prayers of the victims. I hope we will be able to overcome the economic crisis in the country by uniting all races and religions,” she said.

“What investigations have been done so far to prove that the Easter attack was not a political conspiracy?  If so, where are their reports?”

Father Cyril Gamini, a member of the archdiocese's proclamation committee on the search for the truth of the Easter Sunday attack, said the opinion on the streets was different from the one in the parliament.

“We as the Catholic Church stand with the public and support the expectations of the people,” he said.

The local Church questioned Secretary of Defense Kamal Gunaratne's recent claim that the Easter attack was not a political conspiracy at a press conference held on Maundy Thursday. It raised 20 questions about the progress of the investigations that were forwarded to the defense secretary.

Church leaders asked why it had taken authorities three years to reveal the truth behind the attack and why was no action taken against those in power who failed to act on a prior intelligence report.

“What investigations have been done so far to prove that the Easter attack was not a political conspiracy?  If so, where are their reports?” asked Father Gamini.

The Church has raised the issue of justice for Easter attack victims with the UN and the Vatican. Bishops, priests, nuns and laymen took to the streets to highlight the issue within the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a message on Easter Sunday assured that his government "is committed to enforcing the law against all the responsible parties by means of due and proper investigations."

However, Rajapaksa has not attended his office for several days as tens of thousands of protesters have stood in front of the presidential secretariat calling for the president, the prime minister and the council of ministers to step down amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is in default on US$51 billion of foreign debt.

PHOTO GALLERY: Christians join protests against Sri Lankan govt

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths
Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds
Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty
Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual
Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth
Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Revisiting Waste Land at this time of war in Ukraine

Revisiting "Waste Land" at this time of war in Ukraine

Sights and sounds and fear will surely be remembered from days of endurance as homes are destroyed and streets are littered with the waste of war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.