News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan security forces urged to exercise restraint

Civil society has documented numerous human rights violations by the government against protesters

Sri Lankan security forces urged to exercise restraint

Soldiers man an armored vehicle near a check point in Colombo on May 11. Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to stop rioting after another night of sporadic arson attacks. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 13, 2022 06:13 AM GMT

Updated: May 13, 2022 06:16 AM GMT

CIVICUS, the global civil society alliance, has urged Sri Lankan security forces to refrain from using excessive force and to prevent further deaths and injuries amid increasing violence around protests and guarantee a safe and enabling space for peaceful protesters to voice their concerns.

Anti-government protests calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa began in early March due to the worsening economy. Civil society has documented numerous human rights violations by the government against protesters, including the use of a state of emergency to curb demonstrations and arbitrary arrests of protesters, restrictions on internet access and social media platforms, and violence against journalists who cover the protests.

On May 6, under the pretext of maintaining law and order, the government imposed another state of emergency, deployed the military and imposed a nationwide curfew.

According to reports, at least eight people have died and more than 200 people have been wounded since May 9. Some were injured by pro-government mobs, while others when police fired tear gas into crowds. There have also been reports of the looting of public property and attacks on the houses of politicians. In a bid to quell the protests, security forces have been ordered to shoot lawbreakers on sight.

“The government must immediately send clear instructions to the security forces to avoid any excessive use of force. Should any acts of violence occur, the police should ensure that those who are protesting peacefully are able to continue to do so, and not use the violent acts as a pretext to restrict or impede the exercise of civic freedoms,” said Josef Benedict, Asia Pacific researcher of CIVICUS.

“We are also concerned about reports that the government used excessive force, including of tear gas, against student protesters from the Inter University Students' Federation in front of the parliament building on May 5. At least 12 protesters were arrested.

The rights body has documented how the Rajapaksa administration has led an assault on civic space and fundamental freedoms since the president assumed power more than two years ago

“The security forces must guarantee the rights to freedom of expression and assembly of protesters. Once the situation has calmed, the authorities must conduct independent and impartial inquiries into the violence and prosecute those responsible, including police officers.” 

As party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Sri Lankan government has the duty to respect, protect and fulfil fundamental freedoms enshrined under the treaty. This includes the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Any use of force must only be the minimum necessary, targeted at specific individuals, and proportionate to the threat posed.

CIVICUS has also urged the government to immediately lift the state of emergency that imposes restrictions on protests. International law strictly regulates attempts by governments to suspend or otherwise derogate from human rights on the grounds of emergency. Measures of derogation may only be taken to the extent necessary to meet a specific threat to the life of the nation.

The rights body has documented how the Rajapaksa administration has led an assault on civic space and fundamental freedoms since the president assumed power more than two years ago.

This includes imposing a ban on all protests under the pretext of Covid-19, arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters and activists using the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act, as well as criminalizing dissenters. In March, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet similarly reported to the Human Rights Council that “the government’s response to criticism has constricted democratic and civic space.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong
Nigerian Christian student stoned to death after blasphemy claim Nigerian Christian student stoned to death after blasphemy claim
As Japan hikes military spending, Asian bishops need nuclear unity As Japan hikes military spending, Asian bishops need nuclear unity
Lawyers urge Kem Sokha's acquittal after Cambodian PM's comments Lawyers urge Kem Sokha's acquittal after Cambodian PM's comments
Timor-Leste adopts papal document on human fraternity Timor-Leste adopts papal document on human fraternity
Philippine bishops warn against election protests Philippine bishops warn against election protests
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Francis to visit Canada in late July

Francis to visit Canada in late July

The pope will make three major stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, hubs that will allow him to access sites that will be meaningful to Indigenous people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.