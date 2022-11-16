News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan religious leaders oppose cannabis cultivation

The government aims to promote cannabis production to export and earn money to revive the ailing economy

Religious leaders march in Colombo to protest a rise in drug peddling in Sri Lankan schools in 2016

Religious leaders march in Colombo to protest a rise in drug peddling in Sri Lankan schools in 2016. (Photo: Niranjani Roland/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 16, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: November 16, 2022 12:09 PM GMT

Religious leaders in Sri Lanka have urged the government not to promote the cultivation of cannabis for the sake of making income from export to ease the economic woes of the nation.  

Venerable Omalpe Sobitha Thera, an acclaimed scholar, researcher and philanthropist, said that everyone should oppose the government's effort to legalize cannabis.

"An attempt to legalize cannabis under the guise of economic crisis will create a serious cultural and health situation if these plans are launched," Ven. Sobitha Thera said on Nov. 16.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Buddhist monk said that an opinion is currently being formed in society that cannabis is a beneficial substance, which is not true.

During the 2023 budget speech in the parliament on Nov. 14, President Ranil Wickramasinghe stated that an expert committee would be appointed to oversee cannabis cultivation for export.

Cannabis cultivation is banned in Sri Lanka even though it is allowed to be grown in certain quantities as it is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine.

The monk further emphasized that more attention should be paid to the destruction caused by substance use and alcoholism rather than the tax revenues.

State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage said that nation can earn about US$2 billion US through the investment in cannabis production.

"I see a way for Sri Lanka to recover through cannabis cultivation," she said.

She said this can be a way to revive the nation’s ailing economy.

However, the anti-corruption unit said that it would continue to conduct raids against illegal drugs (including cannabis) until receiving an order from the government.

The country has become a major transit point for traffickers and has been suffering from widespread drug addiction. Cannabis and heroin have become the top two narcotic scourges in the country. Young people and children have grown up with drug abuse.

Currently, there are an estimated 45,000 regular users of heroin and about 600,000 users of cannabis in Sri Lanka, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.  It is further estimated that between 1–2 percent of heroin users are Injection Drug Users (IDUs). Sri Lanka is a low HIV-prevalence country.

A senior priest from the Archdiocese of Colombo said that the government has ignored the lives of children and their future while it is desperate to get much-needed US dollars into the country.

"The government should make efforts to enforce laws and eradicate drugs including cannabis from the country, not promote them," said the priest who wants to remain anonymous.

"Some politicians misuse the Bible and say Jesus and his disciples used the drugs to carry out miraculous healings," said the priest, warning people not to believe them.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has recently issued a pastoral letter urging all parishes to denounce drug peddlers.

Besides, Catholic Church joined with other religious leaders to organize demonstrations against the increased abuse of illegal drugs.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Manila fire leaves 5 dead, hundreds homeless Manila fire leaves 5 dead, hundreds homeless
Christians demand justice for Lao pastor’s murder Christians demand justice for Lao pastor’s murder
Sri Lankan religious leaders oppose cannabis cultivation Sri Lankan religious leaders oppose cannabis cultivation
Indian police book Christians for alleged forced conversion Indian police book Christians for alleged forced conversion
China jails Christian poet, wife for backing HK democracy China jails Christian poet, wife for backing HK democracy
Myanmar bishop calls for low-key festive season Myanmar bishop calls for low-key festive season
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.