X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement

Police officers claim they have been unjustly victimized by Easter attack commission

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: August 27, 2021 04:18 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2021 04:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
3

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
5

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
6

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
7

Pacquiao's loss should not be a prelude to the presidency

Aug 24, 2021
8

Vatican is negotiating with Taliban, claims Italian newspaper

Aug 24, 2021
9

Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians

Aug 25, 2021
10

Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement

A Buddhist monk walks through the grounds of Kelaniya Temple in Colombo during the Poya religious festival on July 23. Senior Sri Lankan police officers recently met Buddhist leaders to seek their help. (Photo: AFP)

Interfaith leaders in Sri Lanka have condemned a statement by senior police officers named by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack that investigations and legal work connected to the probe had a racist and religious dimension.

"The statement appears to have a nefarious purpose of pushing the investigation and legal action of the Easter Sunday attack to a racist and religious level," Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu and Catholic leaders said in a statement on Aug. 25.

"We urge the authorities to remain steadfast in the face of such extremist statements and to conduct investigations and legal action regarding the Easter Sunday attack in a fair and transparent manner without political interference.” 

Father Jude Chrysantha Fernando, Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, Ven. Parakaduwe Saranankara Thera, Ven. Beligala Amarasiri Thera, Shivashree R. Darshaka Sharma and several other religious leaders signed the statement.

The commission has recommended legal action against senior police officers.

The senior police officers, who met chief Buddhist monks recently, requested the monks intervene to rectify the unjust verdict given by the commission, which they said had caused serious prejudice to those who had served with their lives.

It is not at all acceptable for top police officers to visit Buddhist leaders and try to evade the allegations leveled against them

Senior deputy inspector general Nandana Munasinghe and Deshabandu Tennakoon claimed they had been unjustly victimized by the commission and questioned whether they had been charged because they were Sinhala Buddhists.

The officers said the commission has done an injustice to many police officers who made sacrifices to end Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war.

"Even the retirement of these people has become a problem. The officers on duty in the area are being harassed, which is detrimental to the morale of the entire police force," said the two police officers.

Rights activist Nuwan Abayadeera said the Police Commission should conduct an investigation into senior police officers who left their areas of jurisdiction in uniform and met with top Buddhist monks and expressed their views in front of the media, committing a disciplinary and immoral act.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"They should face legal action and they can prove it before the law if they are correct. It is not at all acceptable for top police officers to visit Buddhist leaders and try to evade the allegations leveled against them," said Abayadeera.

Bishops, civic rights activists and opposition parties have expressed concern and displeasure with the current investigation.

C.D. Wickramaratne, inspector general of police, addressed the nation through the media and said all the suspects involved in the Easter Sunday attack will be arrested and legal action taken against them.

"Some 723 people have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attack, of which 311 have been detained and the investigations are ongoing," Wickramaratne said on Aug. 25.

Indictments have been filed against 46 of the suspects and about 100 files related to the investigation have been handed over to the Attorney General's Department.

"Many scholars and intellectuals were arrested in connection with the attack. A large number of documents were found in the possession of the suspects and about 100,000 phone numbers of the suspects have been investigated," said Wickramaratne.

"The money and property belonging to the suspects have been confiscated and the series of attacks is not just a single crime planned by a group in a short period of time.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

India launches e-portal to document informal workers
India launches e-portal to document informal workers
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop
Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop
Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Rohingya refugees remember dead, yearn for home
Rohingya refugees remember dead, yearn for home
Afghan Sikhs return to India at 'end of an era'
Afghan Sikhs return to India at 'end of an era'
Support Us

Latest News

Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Aug 27, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
India launches e-portal to document informal workers
Aug 27, 2021
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
Aug 27, 2021
Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Aug 27, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally

City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally
A lesson the world has not learned very well

A lesson the world has not learned very well
Send in the Clowns

Send in the Clowns
Cry of the Earth

Cry of the Earth
Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia A Gift for the People of God

Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia: A Gift for the People of God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, free me from all fear

Lord, free me from all fear
We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism

We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism
Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day

Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.