Sri Lankan religious leaders call for radical change

Christian and Buddhist leaders urged radical change as Sri Lanka marked its 74th Independence Day.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said more and more people are mired in poverty and becoming victims of a new sort of slavery due to the failings of political leaders.

"Due to the shortsighted and unintelligent actions of political leaders, past and present, leading to the spread of a spirit of deep division and mistrust among the different ethnic and religious groups, galloping corruption among those whom we have elected as our leaders and their manipulation of the rule of law to suit their own interests, people have begun to increasingly feel that independence has turned out to be a meaningless word," said Cardinal Ranjith on Feb. 4.

The cardinal boycotted the state function to mark Independence Day and also canceled Mass at All Saints Church in Borella.

His decision was in protest against the authorities' failure to ensure justice for the 2019 Easter attack victims and a lack of progress in the investigations into the recent finding of a grenade at the church.

Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, was a British colony for over 130 years and gained independence on Feb. 4, 1948.

People have to fulfill their responsibilities properly rather than delegating responsibilities to others

"It is not far from the truth when we state that the best way to strengthen the freedom gained with such sacrifices is to go for a radical change in our national agenda," said Cardinal Ranjith.

"If all of us commit ourselves to work for that transformation, it would be the best and most effective service we could render to our motherland.

"At a moment like this, what all those who truly love our homeland should do is to engage in a profound examination of conscience and to seek a total transformation of our society aiming to extricate our country from the effects of those decisions that led it on to this downward slide."

Bishop Dushantha Lakshman Rodrigo, Anglican bishop of Colombo, said it is important to begin the process of creating a new constitution that represents all communities.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"People have to fulfill their responsibilities properly rather than delegating responsibilities to others," said Bishop Rodrigo.

He said that it is the responsibility and duty of all to empower the people and to create an environment conducive to the growth of every child.

"Everyone should understand why Sri Lanka has not been able to achieve the economic, political and social progress achieved by many of the states that achieved independence during Sri Lanka's independence," said Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera, chief prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter.

Meanwhile, Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera, leader of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya, said it is necessary to put aside differences such as religion and politics and work in harmony and determination.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that as citizens of a free and democratic country, everyone has rights as well as responsibilities and it is not appropriate to forget responsibilities and talk only about rights.

"It is more timely to look for short-term as well as long-term solutions to the economic problems that the country is currently facing than to go back many years," said Rajapaksa at the state ceremony.

"The president urges all members of parliament, ministers and other politicians to always set an example for the country. When you set that example to the people, the majority will support you."