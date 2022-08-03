News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan priest seeks court protection against arrest

Fr Amila Jeewantha Peiris had been at forefront of public protests against the Rajapaksa regime

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris addresses an anti-government protest in Sri Lanka.

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris addresses an anti-government protest in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Amila Udagedera)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 03, 2022 08:34 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

A Sri Lankan Catholic priest has appealed to the Supreme Court to prevent his impending arrest and protect his fundamental rights.

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris, who has been a key figure during the protracted anti-government protests in the crisis-hit island nation, has expressed apprehension that police may want to arrest him on false charges.

The police had visited a church in the southern part of Ratnapura diocese claiming they had orders to arrest Father Jeewantha after a court issued a foreign travel ban on him.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Over 1,600 Catholic priests, nuns and brothers have issued a statement against attempts to pressurize Father Jeewantha and other protesters.

Father Jeewantha has said that he actively contributed to the peaceful struggle to fulfill his responsibility as a citizen of the country.

Jinowa Rasanthi, a university student who worked with the Catholic priest, said some invisible hands were behind the attempts to arrest him but they have reposed their faith in the judiciary.

"The Sri Lankan government is using emergency regulations to harass and arbitrarily detain activists"

“Father Jeewantha always stood for non-violence and could never cause damage to public property,” Rasanthi said referring to accusations made against the priest.

The authorities arrested Dhaniz Ali, another prominent protester, while he was about to board an international flight from Colombo on July 26.

Unidentified men in civilian clothes abducted Veranga Pushpika, a former student activist and journalist, who had also been active in the anti-government protest.

Police have launched an investigation against Kayleigh "Kayz" Fraser, a British woman said to be actively involved in the protests, after the Department of Immigration confiscated her passport on Aug. 2.

Authorities said that she had brought disrepute to Sri Lanka and its security forces on the international stage.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Sri Lankan government is using emergency regulations to harass and arbitrarily detain activists seeking political reform and accountability for the country's economic crisis.

"The government needs to end its repressive policies and practices and act urgently to address people’s basic needs, win public trust, and uphold the rule of law by holding those responsible to account,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asian director at HRW.

Shehan Malaka, an activist who was abducted for seeking justice for Easter attack victims, said there was a need to safeguard priests, nuns, activists, students and lawyers who were involved in anti-government protests.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church calls for safeguarding marriage, family in Singapore Church calls for safeguarding marriage, family in Singapore
The sad saga of Japan’s foreign trainee program The sad saga of Japan’s foreign trainee program
Timor-Leste president supports LGBT rights Timor-Leste president supports LGBT rights
Duterte regime pushed millions of Filipinos into poverty Duterte regime pushed millions of Filipinos into poverty
Sri Lankan priest seeks court protection against arrest Sri Lankan priest seeks court protection against arrest
Climate, Covid top Hun Sen's agenda at ASEAN meet Climate, Covid top Hun Sen's agenda at ASEAN meet
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis program for Kazakhstan finalized

Pope Francis' program for Kazakhstan finalized

Pope's itinerary to the Muslim-majority country for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will include Mass for the 1 percent Catholic population

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.