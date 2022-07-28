Sri Lankan president’s petition move riles activists

Ranil Wickremesinghe asks court to remove his name from petitions filed over the 2019 Easter attacks

Black flags in protest against the alleged failure to prosecute those responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attack are seen at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo on Aug. 21. (Photo: AFP/UCAN files)

Activists have been angered by the newly appointed Sri Lankan president's request to the Supreme Court to remove his name as a respondent in fundamental rights petitions filed over the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Sri Lanka Bar Association, Catholic priests, victims of the Easter attacks and relatives of the deceased have presented 12 fundamental rights petitions.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named as one of the respondents in the petitions stating that basic rights were violated by not taking action despite having the ability to prevent the Easter attacks.

Anthony Fernando, a victim from St. Sebastian Church in Katuwapitiya, said the attacks took place when Wickremesinghe was prime minister and the government did not take any action to prevent them.

"If he is really honest, we ask him to come to the court and tell the truth. Wickremasinghe should release all the volumes of the investigations of the presidential commission," said Fernando, who fights for justice for victims.

Reports say India’s intelligence agency had received direct and sensitive information about the attacks four times.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the cabinet of the previous government and the attorney general have been named as respondents in the petition.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has accused the current and former political leadership, attorney general and the intelligence service of failing to act, adding that he had sent a letter asking for other volumes of the commission’s report but did not receive them.

The prelate has also urged the UN Human Rights Council to set up a mechanism to probe the Easter attacks.

A Catholic priest from the Colombo archdiocese said the Church was unhappy with the investigations into the bombings.

"We really want to know the truth. It seems that the rulers who are responsible for revealing the truth are trying to hide it," said the priest who wished to remain anonymous.

A lawyer representing President Wickremesinghe raised an objection before the Supreme Court and said since his client has been elected president, it is not possible to conduct a case against him under Article 35 of the constitution.

He insisted that his client be released from the petitions immediately.

Another lawyer who appeared on behalf of former President Maithripala Sirisena informed the court that his client opposed removing President Wickremesinghe, who has already been named as a respondent in the petitions.

The Church rejected a recent call from the president to review the probe into the Easter attacks and the move to invite the UK police to conduct impartial investigations.

Father Cyril Gamini, a member of the archdiocese's committee on the search for the truth of the Easter Sunday attacks, said President Wickremesinghe is misusing the Easter bombing.

He said Wickremesinghe had plenty of opportunities to get support from international police agencies to investigate the attacks before the change of government in 2019.

