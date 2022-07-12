Sri Lankan politicians scramble to form All Party Government

Protestors to maintain vigil until President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as promised and his family formally leaves

Sri Lankans line up to visit the presidential secretariat in Colombo after it was overrun by anti-government protestors, on July 12. (Photo: Arun Sankar/ AFP)

Negotiations by Sri Lankan politicians to finalize an All-Party Government (APG) have entered their third day as thousands of protestors continued to occupy the President’s Palace and his official residence amid tight but friendly security.

“This government was simply not capable of looking after the country and certainly the economy and I’m happy they’re gone,” one protestor said referring to the resignations of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa is expected to formally stand down on July 13, clearing the way for an APG, which was expected to be announced later this week. He is currently in hiding and protestors say they will not return to their homes until his resignation is final.

Analysts said Wickremesinghe, who spent many years opposing the policies of Rajapaksa and his family, could be involved with an APG. Another name being touted is Sarath Fonseka, a retired field marshal who contested the 2010 presidential elections.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Gotabaya, won the 2010 elections. He heads a family dynasty widely blamed for leading the country into bankruptcy with debts totaling US$51 billion and a hyper-inflation rate that is expected to be near 60 percent this month. He resigned as nationwide protests erupted in May.

At the Presidential Palace people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and religious affiliations picnicked on the lawns and took a dip in the backyard swimming pool as others toured the prestigious colonial-era building. Authorities said no trouble had been reported.

Outside the military and police stood guard, ushering families through the gates, including children and teenagers who have not been able to attend school for weeks due to fuel shortages.

Catholic nuns, Buddhist clergy and Muslims dressed in the traditional hijab also participated in the protest in the capital Colombo.

With the Rajapaksas gone and the APG in the making, it remains still unclear how Sri Lanka would overcome the massive economic crisis that triggered endemic poverty, rice shortages to unaffordable prices, medicine shortages and little or no fuel.

Sri Lanka needs US$7 billion to meet its debt obligations for the rest of this year but foreign reserves total just US$1.7 billion and the central bank says that just US$25 million is “usable”.

Rajapaksa opened negotiations for a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April and an APG is expected to continue the talks. An outline of the country’s needs is slated to be delivered to the money lender by the end of August.

Any bailout will also require the support of Sri Lanka’s top three lenders: Japan, the Asian Development Bank and China. Beijing has said it wants to play a ‘positive role’ in restructuring this country’s finances.

The bailout is likely to bring cold comfort to millions of Sri Lanka’s poor people.

Thousands of Sri Lankans drive Tuk-Tuks for a living and have been sleeping in fuel queues, which stretch two to three kilometers, for more than a week, hoping that some petrol will be delivered and that they can make some kind of income.

“We want Gotabaya to go home or go to jail,” said another protestor while clutching the hand of his wife and holding a toddler in his arms.

“This is a situation that has been caused by endemic corruption and gross mismanagement at the highest level,” he said.

