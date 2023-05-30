News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya

Despite economic woes, Buddhist leaving no stone unturned to mark the arrival of Buddhism in the island nation

Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya

A display featuring a seated Buddha during the Poson Poya festival in Colombo on June 7, 2020. Poson Poya is an annual Buddhist festival marking the introduction of the religion to Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 30, 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Updated: May 30, 2023 11:49 AM GMT

Buddhist monks have turned down the Sri Lankan government's offer for financial support and instead are seeking public donations to fund an annual festival celebrating the arrival of Buddhism centuries ago in the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Ven. Dr. Walawahengunaweve Dhammarathana Thera, the chief incumbent of the Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya, a historic landmark in the Buddhist-majority nation in South Asia, said that the amount of 3.1 million Sri Lankan rupees (US$10,437.72 ) given by the government to celebrate Poson Poya festival is not enough. 

We don't need government funds “to illuminate the sacred shrine and treat the pilgrims” as the nation is passing through a severe foreign exchange crisis, he said.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

"More than 5 million rupees have already been received from people to hold this year's Poson Festival. Monks will conduct the event to the maximum extent possible," the Buddhist monk said on May 29.

“The total budget for the event is 22.5 million, the remaining amount of 17.5 million will somehow be found," added Ven. Dhammarathana Thera.

The monks continue to walk through the streets collecting the required funds, which would be spent on making available basic facilities like drinking water, food stalls, mobile toilets, car parks, etc., for the two million people expected at Mihintale in Anuradhapura, the ancient capital of Sri Lanka.

More than 70 percent of the country’s 22 million people follow Buddhism.

The Poson Festival takes place on the full moon day of Poson, the seventh month in the Sinhalese calendar, which usually falls in June in the Western calendar. This year Poson Poya will be celebrated on June 3. The festival is second only in importance to Vesak.

Ven. Dhammarathana Thera, who is actively involved in the nationwide fund mobilization drive, said that the whole world was shocked when monks took up bowls to beg for money to hold the important Buddhist festival.

The monk alleged that the government set aside more money for other national events like the New Year festival in April and the Vesak festival which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Buddha, who founded the contemplative religion of Buddhism in India.

"Both the minister of Buddhist affairs and the minister of electricity should be ashamed of not being able to provide proper state support. The government authorities are collecting 6 million Sri Lankan rupees as electricity charges from the people,” the Buddhist monk said. 

Though the import-reliant nation is passing through a severe economic crisis, Buddhists are planning to celebrate the annual event with pomp and glory with street decorations, almsgiving, processions, and other rituals.

“Now, the event cannot be postponed nor can the crowd be stopped," said Ven. Dhammarathana Thera.

Poson Festival is noteworthy to Buddhists as Emperor Asoka, the ruling monarch of India, sent his son, Arahant Mahinda Thera, and a delegation to introduce Buddhism in Sri Lanka in the third century B.C.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint
Hypocrisy of G7 Hiroshima summit ignores papal peace call Hypocrisy of G7 Hiroshima summit ignores papal peace call
Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party votes to disband Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party votes to disband
Families demand probe into Bangladesh disappearances Families demand probe into Bangladesh disappearances
Activists, lawmakers decry Indonesia’s democracy decline Activists, lawmakers decry Indonesia’s democracy decline
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Aizawl

Diocese of Aizawl

The diocese of Silchar was erected in 1969, covering the civil districts of Cachar, Hailkandi and Karimkanj in Assam,

Read more
Diocese of Ambikapur

Diocese of Ambikapur

Around 1890, some Oraon tribal delegates went about 200 kilometers from Surguja to Ranchi to meet Belgian Jesuit Father

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.