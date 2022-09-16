News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan monks protest electricity price hike

Recent increase in power bills leaves places of worship in the red amid the country's worst economic crisis

The city skyline as pictured from the observation deck of the Sri Lankan 'white elephant' Chinese-built Lotus Tower after it was opened to the public in Colombo on Sept. 15. The nation's Buddhist monks, though, are protesting against rising electricity prices and called for subsidies for religious places

The city skyline as pictured from the observation deck of the Sri Lankan 'white elephant' Chinese-built Lotus Tower after it was opened to the public in Colombo on Sept. 15. The nation's Buddhist monks, though, are protesting against rising electricity prices and called for subsidies for religious places. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

September 16, 2022

Updated: September 16, 2022 12:05 PM GMT

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks have taken to the streets to protest against rising electricity prices and called for subsidies for religious places following the recent tariff hike.

Ven. Omare Kassapa Thera, a veteran cleric, said Buddhist temples have not received extra funds to pay for the increased cost of electricity.

"As Buddhist monks, we hope that the government will pay attention to religious places," said Ven. Kassapa Thera.

Ven. Madille Pannaloka Thera, secretary general of the Sinhale National Organization, said the monthly electricity bill of his temple used to be 7,500 rupees (about US$21), but it had recently jumped to 44,000 rupees.

All religious places in Sri Lanka mainly depend on donations from devotees. Sometimes they rent their buildings and land, but there is no stable and adequate income for most religious places.

The Ceylon Electricity Board is one of the leading loss-making public agencies in the country. The Treasury’s constant provision of financial support to the Ceylon Electricity Board had a great impact on the nation’s economy.

There has been no change in electricity prices since 2014. The Ceylon Electricity Board, which has faced a shortfall in its revenue for a long time, increased the charge by 75 percent in August.

“There is widespread anger at the massive jump in electricity bills amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Along with this increase, all production costs have risen. Consumers have to pay more for goods," Anusha Mallawaarachi, a Catholic student activist, said.

"Religious places should be treated as social services and be exempt from electricity charges," she added.

Some places of worship, Christian and Buddhist, have already stopped services in the evening. Religious places in villages are without a sufficient source of income now.

Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera recently said that even though the increase in electricity bills is difficult for the public, looking at the cost of the Ceylon Electricity Board, something must be done.

"If the bill is not paid, the electricity will be cut off," said Wijesekera.

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera said it is not possible to pay the electricity bill for his temple after the recent leap in power charges.

"The electricity bill which was previously about 58,000 rupees ($166) has increased to 300,000 rupees and we are unable to pay it," said the senior Buddhist monk.

