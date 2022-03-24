News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan monk urges temples, churches to help treasury

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera calls on religious leaders to donate wealth to aid country through economic crisis

Sri Lankan monk urges temples, churches to help treasury

People take part in a demonstration organized by the National People's Power party in Colombo on March 23 against rising living costs. (Photo: Ishara Kodikara/AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: March 24, 2022 09:51 AM GMT

A senior Buddhist monk has urged temples and churches to donate part of their wealth to the Sri Lankan government to help the country through its economic crisis.

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera has called on all religious leaders to donate some of the wealth from places of worship to the state treasury to help the country recover.

"We are confident that depositing resources, especially gold, in the treasury will give us some strength to overcome the economic crisis in the country," Ven. Sobhitha Thera said on March 22.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves, rising prices of goods and a debt crisis.

Long queues can be seen in front of gas stations and shops nationwide. The country is also facing power cuts several hours each day.

Sri Lanka’s inflation rate has hit 17.5 percent, the highest ever recorded in the history of the island nation. The government has requested a US$2.5 billion loan from China.

"When the government of Thailand faced an economic crisis during the world economic crisis, the monks came forward and handed over the wealth of their temples to the government"

Ven. Sobhitha Thera said if the wealth of places of worship is donated to the treasury, it will benefit the people in the future.

The monk observed that Thailand set a precedent for such a move in 2007.

"When the government of Thailand faced an economic crisis during the world economic crisis, the monks came forward and handed over the wealth of their temples to the government. In particular, the gold held by the respective institutions was handed over to the state treasury,” said the monk.

The Buddhist prelate urged the government to formulate a national policy to provide relief to people affected by the economic crisis.

Canada and the United Kingdom have warned their citizens about the dire economic situation in Sri Lanka leading to shortages of basic necessities like food, fuel and medicines.

People have been queuing for miles to buy kerosene, diesel and petrol all over the country until midnight. Military troops have been deployed to fuel stations to oversee the distribution of fuel.

Linus Fernando, a Christian lay leader fighting for the rights of the 2019 Easter attack victims, said they have no faith in politicians to offer such things.

“We suffer today because of the politicians and their mishandling and corruption. They are entirely responsible for the crisis in the country. All the political leaders who rule this country made wrong decisions," he said.

Share your comments
4 Comments on this Story
MILROY MARTYN
ALL COMMUNITIES ALL RELIGIONS ALL RACES ALL ETHNICS SHOULD UNITE IN PRAYER FOR THE NATION OF SRI LANKA WE LOVE IN THE MEANTIME I URGE EVERY HOME TO PLANT VEGETABLES YOU KNOW THE TYPE AND LET THE GOVERNMENT ENCOURAGE THE PLANTING OF VEGETABLES BY GIVING OUT VEGETABLE SEEDS FREE AND FERTILIZER FREE TO HOUSEHOLDS
Reply
MILROY MARTYN
It is up to the people to plant vegetables in their own backyard and the government to supply seeds and fertilizer. it is possible for sri lanka to be self sufficient in food for too long sri lanka has been dependent of foreign nations to supply food it is time the govenment created a thnk thank of general managers of banis investment companies and the intellectuals like professors to unite and have a conference on how this crisis of food can be solved i urge cardinal of the catholic church to call his bishops and priests and ask them to start a campaign of food production in parishes in the home gardens all kinds of vergetables can be grown in the home garden in pots and the way side nothing is impossible if the nation rises and starts a movement of food production and let the catholic church call on the bishops and priests to appeal to their people to take some action to produce food
Reply
MILROY MARTYN
IT IS TIME TO FORM A NATIONAL GOVERNMENT COMPSED OF THE OPPOSITON AND THE GOVERNMENT AND UNITEDLY SOLVE THE ISSUE RIGHT NOW THIS IS NO TIME TO FIGHT THIS IS THE TIME TO UNITE AND I URGE THE CLERGY PARTICULARLY THE LEADERSHIP OF RANJITH THE CARDINAL TO USE HIS RESOURCES OF THE WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE ENSHRINED IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN THE MINDS OF THE BISHOPS PRIESTS AND LAITY AMONG WHOM ARE INTELLECTUALS WHO CAN MAKE A VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION IN PROMOTING GROWTH OF FOOD PRODUCTION THIS ISNOT AN ISSUE WHICH IS BEYOND BEING SOLVABLE IT CAN BE ADDRESSED. THE PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING AND THE COUNTRY IS IN DEBT NEPOTISIM FAVOURITISM CRONISM SHOULD STOP THE BEST MAN SHOULD GET THE JOB. THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE THE LEADER IN CREATING JOBS PRIVATE INDUSTRYSHOULD BE GIVEN HUGE TAX BREAKS WHEN THEY CREATE WEALTH AND JOBS. THEIR INCOME SHOULD BE TAXED AT A LWOER RATE IF THEY INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY AND EMPLOYMENT THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD ESTABLISH A THINK TANK WHICH COULD ADVISE THE GOVERNMENT THIS THINK TANK COLD BE DRWAN FROM PROFESSORS OF THE EDUCATIONS SYSTEM OF SRI LANKA BUSINESS LEADERS THEYDO HAVE IDEAS FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE NATION. THE PRESENT FORM OF GOVERNANCE IS FAULTY IT SHOULD BE RESTRUCTURED WHERE THERE IS NO OPPOSITION THE WINNING PARTY SHOULD LEAD BUT THE OPPOSITION TOO SHOULD HAVE A SAY IN THE GOVERNANCE OF THE COUNTRY.
Reply
ERIC
Venerable Thero, I disagree with your comments. The Churches and Temples are already helping people. People have no faith in this Government. This Government is fully corrupted. This Government must go. They know who is behind the Easter Sunday attack. we want Justice. Since they murdered innocents people in our Churches and the hotel, the Country is cursed. Hid is punishing. All these corrupted politicians must repent.They can fool people but they cannot fool God.
Reply

