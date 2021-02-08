X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Church figures join nationwide march seeking justice for Tamils and Muslims

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: February 08, 2021 06:11 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
2

Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?

Feb 5, 2021
3

Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar

Feb 5, 2021
4

American missionary and educator dies in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
5

Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism

Feb 5, 2021
6

General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

Feb 5, 2021
7

Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill

Feb 6, 2021
8

Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19

Feb 5, 2021
9

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
10

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive

Feb 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Sri Lankan religious leaders perform rites during the protest march from Pothuvil in the east to Polikandi, Point Pedro, in the north. (Photo: Punniyamoorthy Sasikaran)

Religious leaders joined hundreds of Tamils and Muslims in a five-day Walk for Justice to raise key issues facing ethnic and religious minorities in Sri Lanka.

Civil society organizations, religious leaders, political parties, university students, relatives of the missing and rights activists hit the road carrying black flags and banners and chanting slogans against the oppression of minorities as they walked hundreds of kilometers.

The protest march focused on military land grabbing in the north, political prisoners, enforced disappearances, protests against the cremation of Muslims who died of the coronavirus, investigation of war crimes and the release of people falsely arrested after the Easter 2019 terror attacks.

Tamils and Muslims joined the Feb. 3-7 march despite roadblocks, harassment and intimidation from the eastern town of Pothuvil in Batticaloa to the northern town of Polikandi in Point Pedro.

Bishop Christian Noel Emmanuel of Trincomalee and several Tamil journalists and civil society leaders were issued with stay orders by police to prevent them from participating in the Walk for Justice.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Tamil lawmaker Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam said they marched to protect the rights of Tamil and Muslim minorities.

"We hope the government will treat all of us as equal citizens of Sri Lanka. Don't put iron nails on roads and deflate the tires of our vehicles. You can't stop this protest march by doing such things," he said.

According to the demonstrators, vehicles traveling with activists were stoned in Trincomalee, while iron nails were left on roads close to a military checkpoint.

Velan Suvamigal, a Hindu priest and a member of the Civil Society Forum, said Tamils and Muslims are fighting for freedom in the country.

"All continue the protest for five days to seek justice for Tamils, Muslims and those who face a lot of challenges and troubles in the country," he said as the protest march entered the northern city of Mannar on Feb. 6.

Related News

Thousands were killed and disappeared during Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war that ended in 2009 when the army defeated Tamil rebels. Both sides were accused of serious rights violations.

The controversial policy to cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims has outraged Muslims, for whom cremation is forbidden. Activists say the decision isn't based on scientific evidence but targets minorities.

Activists demanded the release of Tamil political prisoners who have been jailed for more than 25 years under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the emergency.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for member states to consider asset freezes and travel bans on Sri Lankan officials accused of rights abuses.

Father Leo Armstrong, parish priest of St. Fatima's Church at Iranaipalai in Puthukkudiyiruppu, said they are not against anyone and it was a non-violent protest.

"We are all divided into races, castes, religions and political parties but we have been working together for the last five days to win our rights without any divisions," he said.

Father Rohan of the Church of the American Ceylon Mission said in the past there was a division between Muslims and Tamils but now Muslims have realized that their fundamental rights have been violated by the government.

"We are happy that the Muslim community has shown solidarity with the march and the fight for the rights of minorities," he said.

Another Catholic priest said minorities should also have the opportunity to live with dignity in the country.

"Many years have passed since the end of the civil war but justice has not yet been done to the Tamils," said the priest who wished to remain anonymous.

"Political prisoners have been detained without hearing their cases, hundreds of war widows have no idea what happened to their husbands. Land taken by the military during the war has not yet been returned to rightful owners," said the priest.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said it has been reported that certain groups are carrying out activities on the instructions of foreign groups and the Tamil diaspora.

"The main aim is to destroy the image of our country by posting photos and videos after a confrontation with the police," said Rohana.

A group of Tamils demonstrated in Mannar and Vavuniya against the five-day protest march.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Indian Salesians feed the poor and destitute
Indian Salesians feed the poor and destitute
Himalayan glacier burst leaves 14 dead, 160 missing in India
Himalayan glacier burst leaves 14 dead, 160 missing in India
CIVICUS demands release of Pakistani rights activist
CIVICUS demands release of Pakistani rights activist
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Feb 8, 2021
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Feb 8, 2021
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Feb 8, 2021
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Feb 8, 2021
Korean Church ponders new approach amid pandemic
Feb 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021

Features

Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns of Italian demographic winter

Pope warns of “Italian demographic winter”
The Gospel and respect for humiliated women

The Gospel and respect for humiliated women
Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID19 vaccines

Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Promote social justice national stability pope tells Myanmar leaders

Promote social justice, national stability, pope tells Myanmar leaders
French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops

French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules

Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules
Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation

Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.