X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists

Taliban takeover has endangered the lives of media people, including women, who are preparing to leave the country

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: September 07, 2021 08:58 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 09:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
4

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
5

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
6

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
7

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
8

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
9

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists

Journalists light candles in memory of Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, during a memorial at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on July 17. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan media organizations have urged the government to provide relief to Afghan journalists seeking asylum in the island nation.

Free Media Movement convener Seetha Ranjanee said journalists in Afghanistan “are in grave danger and their lives are at risk at the hands of the Taliban regime.”

In a statement issued on Sept. 6, Ranjanee said some countries have provided them asylum as a commitment to democracy. “Several media professionals, including women journalists, who could end up as victims of barbarism and may have to pay with their lives, are preparing to leave the country in search of safety,” she added.

The statement was also signed by the Federation of Media Trade Unions, Sri Lanka Muslim Media Forum, Tamil Media Alliance and Sri Lanka Young Journalists’ Association.

Duminda Sampath, president of the Sri Lanka Working Journalists’ Association (SWJA), hoped the government of Sri Lanka will respond positively while offering all cooperation from media organizations of the country.

“This is also a great opportunity to demonstrate South Asian regional cooperation and to show the world community that our country is committed to human rights and the safety of refugees,” Sampath said.

We urge the government to provide emergency visas for human rights defenders, journalists and others who have well-founded fears of persecution

The situation for media workers on the ground in Afghanistan is reportedly extremely challenging. Hundreds of journalists and their families are desperate and without passports, visas or funds to survive, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

International media organizations have reportedly received more than 2,000 requests for assistance from media workers attempting to flee the country.

The IFJ and South Asia Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) have urged the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to provide a safe haven to Afghan journalists seeking help by providing them emergency visas and asylum.

“We urge the government to provide emergency visas for human rights defenders, journalists and others who have well-founded fears of persecution and to instruct the department of immigration not to deport any asylum seekers arriving in the country,” the National Peace Council (NPC) said in a press statement on Aug. 18.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sri Lanka has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to aid and protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. It is committed to assist in their voluntary repatriation, local integration and resettlement.

A prominent Christian human rights defender in Colombo has offered support to the Sri Lankan government to fulfill its moral and legal obligation to welcome the Afghans facing risks to their lives.

“Many countries in Europe and Asia had welcomed Sri Lankans during the civil war and other conflicts [in the past],” he said on condition of anonymity while calling for reciprocal support to those in a similar situation now.

Some 1,300 foreign refugees, including 170 Afghans, have sought asylum and are staying temporarily in the island nation.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser defies police probe
Sep 7, 2021
Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Sep 7, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sep 7, 2021
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Sep 7, 2021
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Sep 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An exhausted Guinea

An exhausted Guinea
Looking at Iraq six months after the historic papal visit

Looking at Iraq, six months after the historic papal visit
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.