Sri Lankan leaders ignore us, says Buddhist chief

Anglican priest accuses the president and prime minister of destroying the country

Police quell a protest in Sri Lankan capital Colombo. (Photo: YouTube)

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks say they are discouraged that rulers of the crisis-hit country do not listen to the advice of religious leaders.

Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Thera, chief prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, said monks are disappointed as there seems no point in advising the country's leaders.

"Monks have realized that it is useless to advise the rulers in the country because they do not care," Ven. Gnanaratana Thera said at a ceremony held at Madawala Sri Jinamangalaramaya. "All educated people are worried about the situation in the country."

Sri Lanka is reeling from its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 as a foreign currency shortage due to the mishandling of the economy has hampered the import of essential items. Prices of many essentials have almost tripled.

Widespread protests against the powerful Rajapaksa family and the government demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa intensified at the end of March.

Due to the fuel crisis, the academic activities of many schools and universities have been suspended until further notice.

"Even the little children here today know the tragedy that has befallen our country. We are sorry about that but there is nothing to do"

Ven. Gnanaratana Thera said that as Buddhist monks, they gave advice and admonition the rulers needed at the right time.

"Even the little children here today know the tragedy that has befallen our country. We are sorry about that but there is nothing to do," said the monk.

Buddhist prelates and other religious leaders have called for urgent action to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis.

The prelates said people are suffering due to the difficulty in obtaining food and medicines as well as fuel, domestic gas and electricity.

They said that as preached by the Buddha it is the duty and responsibility of the government to work for the public safety by fulfilling basic needs.

"They force the poor to the streets and kill them. We urge the government to give food to the oppressed people and give them kerosene oil and fuel to live"

Anglican priest Father Marimuthu Sakthival, a human rights defender, said the president and the prime minister have destroyed the country.

"They force the poor to the streets and kill them. We urge the government to give food to the oppressed people and give them kerosene oil and fuel to live," said the priest.

The government has decided to issue fuel only for essential services, a move that has led to inaction in many sectors.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers Association said if the government does not take immediate action regarding the shortage of medicines, it will have to face a serious problem in the future.

Actress Damitha Abeyratne said President Rajapaksa is the most cruel leader Sri Lanka has ever had. "Don't you have a conscience to see the suffering of the people?" she asked.

