Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency

As protests continue, the under-siege regime is accused of restricting rights to freedom of assembly and expression

Policemen carry an injured man during a clash between government supporters and demonstrators outside the president's office in Colombo on May 9. Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Sri Lanka's capital. (Photo: AFP)

Religious leaders have called on the Sri Lankan government to reconsider the state of emergency and not restrict people's rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

"We want to tell the entire world that the present government uses emergency laws to silence the voice of the people," said Father Amila Jeevantha Peiris. "It is a massive struggle of Sri Lankan citizens against the dictatorial tyranny of the Rajapaksa regime."

Father Peiris said the non-violent struggle challenges government parties to step down and leave power.

He claimed the government was threatening freedom of expression. 'It's a citizen's right,” he said. "We continue our protest against all the government efforts to silence the voice of the people."

Rajapaksa issued a decree declaring a state of emergency from midnight on May 6 after a crippling strike and protest over Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

The economic and political situation has triggered countrywide protests demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family.

"The very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long-term solutions to set the country back on a path towards prosperity and opportunity for all. The state of emergency won't help do that"

Under the emergency regulations, the president can authorize detentions, seize possessions of property and suspend any law.

Buddhist monk Ven. Nagasthenne Aruna Thera said that instead of pursuing their own ambitions, the Ragjapaksa regime should listen to the voices of the people.

"Don't try to stop these peaceful protests of the people by imposing emergency laws," he said.

The European Union, US and rights organizations have questioned the use of emergency powers.

"State of emergency will certainly not help solving the country's difficulties and could have a counterproductive effect," the EU delegation to Sri Lanka tweeted.

US ambassador Julie Chung tweeted that she is concerned by the state of emergency and the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.

"The very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long-term solutions to set the country back on a path towards prosperity and opportunity for all. The state of emergency won't help do that," said Chung.

The Free Media Movement called on the police and government to refrain from all unlawful activities and initiatives that violate freedom of expression

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka urged the president to revoke the proclamation as it is not the solution to the situation in the country.

It called on the president to explain the reasons for his decision to the public and ensure that fundamental rights are not violated.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka asked the government to explain to the public the reasons for the declaration of the state of emergency as protests has mostly taken place within the confines of peaceful and normal police operations.

Christians from Beruwala staged a protest march against the government and the president on May. 8.

The Free Media Movement called on the police and government to refrain from all unlawful activities and initiatives that violate freedom of expression, drawing attention to two instances where police have arrested and intimidated activists for showing dissent against the president, prime minister and the government.

Chief Buddhist prelates reiterated the need for an interim administration to be established with the cooperation of all political parties.

In a letter to the president, prime minister, opposition leader and members of parliament, they also emphasized the need for immediate action to restore political, social and economic stability and protect the lives of citizens.

The Sri Lankan government said the state of emergency was declared to ensure political stability, which is a vital condition in overcoming the socioeconomic crisis ind to assure public safety and uninterrupted supply of essential services.

